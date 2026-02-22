Rafael Leao could leave as AC Milan reportedly opens talks with a Premier League side for the Portuguese star

Unlike in previous seasons, Rafael Leao has firmly established himself as one of the team’s standout players. Since Massimiliano Allegri arrived, the Portuguese forward has emerged as a top scorer and one of the best forwards on the team. However, his future with the Rossoneri remains uncertain, as he has attracted interest from a Premier League club. In fact, AC Milan are reportedly already in talks for his transfer.

According to Steve Kay at FootballTransfers, AC Milan have opened initial talks with Arsenal over Rafael Leao. While they continue to view the Portuguese star as their cornerstone, the Rossoneri would not be closed to his departure if a €75 million offer arrives. Under contract until 2028, they could look favorably upon a sale, especially as the player has always made clear his desire to play in the Premier League, which would give Mikel Arteta a significant advantage.

Leao has been a target for the Gunners for several years, consistently linked with a move. Adapted to a two-striker system, he could welcome a switch to Arsenal, where he would be undisputed on the left wing, reclaiming his best position. Additionally, the Portuguese forward has significantly improved his scoring output, becoming one of AC Milan’s top scorers. For this reason, his arrival at the English side could be meaningful for his career.

Not only Arsenal are monitoring his potential arrival, but Manchester United are also in the race, and with two major Premier League sides interested, the Rossoneri may have no issue receiving the €75 million — potentially even driving the price higher. With his departure, AC Milan could finance their rebuild by targeting a world-class striker, something more suitable to the system of Massimiliano Allegri.

Rafael Leao of AC Milan celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and SSC Bari at Stadio San Siro on August 17, 2025 in Milan, Italy.

AC Milan reportedly chase a contract renewal for Leao

Following the arrival of Massimiliano Allegri, a difficult future was expected for Rafael Leao. Throughout his managerial career, the coach has rarely relied on a system built around wingers, which led Rossoneri supporters to believe the Portuguese star was destined to leave. However, he has surprised many by not only adapting, but elevating his level. Amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester United, AC Milan are reportedly looking to extend his contract.

According to Andrea Sereni, the Rossoneri are presently negotiating a contract renewal with Rafael Leao. With several teams expected to express interest in the summer of 2026, AC Milan aim to secure a longer agreement, as the current contract expires in 2028. Despite this, they remain open to selling him, but only for a strong offer, which becomes challenging if he has a shorter contract.