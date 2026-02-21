LAFC vs. Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Denis Bouanga doubles the lead for the hosts in 2026 MLS (2-0)

Los Angeles FC lead Inter Miami 2-0 in the opener of the 2026 Major League Soccer season. With Lionel Messi and Son Heung-min as the main attractions, two of the league’s top teams aim to start the year on a high note.

Inter Miami are looking to repeat the success of last season, when they won the first league title in the club’s history after defeating Vancouver Whitecaps in the final. To do so, they went through a major roster overhaul, with the departures of key players like Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, and the arrival of new faces such as German Berterame, Sergio Reguilon, and Dayne St. Clair.

LAFC had a strong performance in the regular season last year, finishing third in the Western Conference standings. However, they fell short in the playoffs, being eliminated in the semifinals by Vancouver Whitecaps. This season, they’ll look for a fresh opportunity, relying on the quality of their key stars, including Son Heung-min, Denis Bouanga, and Hugo Lloris.