Comments

LAFC vs. Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Denis Bouanga doubles the lead for the hosts in 2026 MLS (2-0)

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi and LAFC's Son Heung-min.
© Kevork Djansezian/Getty ImagesInter Miami's Lionel Messi and LAFC's Son Heung-min.

Los Angeles FC lead Inter Miami 2-0 in the opener of the 2026 Major League Soccer season. With Lionel Messi and Son Heung-min as the main attractions, two of the league’s top teams aim to start the year on a high note.

Inter Miami are looking to repeat the success of last season, when they won the first league title in the club’s history after defeating Vancouver Whitecaps in the final. To do so, they went through a major roster overhaul, with the departures of key players like Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, and the arrival of new faces such as German Berterame, Sergio Reguilon, and Dayne St. Clair.

LAFC had a strong performance in the regular season last year, finishing third in the Western Conference standings. However, they fell short in the playoffs, being eliminated in the semifinals by Vancouver Whitecaps. This season, they’ll look for a fresh opportunity, relying on the quality of their key stars, including Son Heung-min, Denis Bouanga, and Hugo Lloris.

80’ – Another substitution for Inter Miami (2-0)

Luis Suarez came on for Mateo Silvetti.

79’ – A yellow card for each side (2-0)

Segovia and Bouanga were booked.

78’ – Allende with a shot! (2-0)

Messi set up Tadeo Allende, but his shot was saved by Lloris.

72’ – GOOOOOAAAAL FOR LAFC! (2-0)

Denis Bouanga capitalized on a mistake by goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and scored the second goal.

68’ – Another change for the Herons (1-0)

Tadeo Allende comes on for Yannick Bright.

68’ – First substitution for LAFC (1-0)

David Martinez is replaced by Mathieu Choiniere.

62’ – Berterame comes close! (1-0)

The Inter Miami forward met a cross from Mura and headed just wide.

59’ – Messi in pain (1-0)

After a collision, the Argentine forward went down, holding his neck in discomfort.

56’ – Inter Miami control the ball (1-0)

Unlike the first half, it’s now the Herons setting the pace of the game, dominating possession.

49’ – Messi tries! (1-0)

The Argentine forward fired from the edge of the box, but the ball went over the crossbar.

46’ – First substitution for Inter Miami (1-0)

Facundo Mura comes on for Ian Fray.

Second half underway!

LAFC lead 1-0 against Inter Miami.

First half ends!

LAFC 1-0 Inter Miami.

51’ – Chance for Messi! (1-0)

Leo fired from outside the box, and the ball went just wide.

50’ – Another chance for Martinez! (1-0)

The Venezuelan forward came close to scoring a goal similar to his opener, but this time his shot went just wide.

47’ – First yellow card (1-0)

Maximiliano Falcon has been shown a yellow card.

45’ – Seven minutes of added time (1-0)

Due to delays during the first half, the referee has added seven minutes.

37’ – GOOOAAAAL FOR LAFC! (1-0)

David Martinez received a pass from Son and finished with a delicate left-footed shot.

33’ – Martinez with a chance (0-0)

The LAFC forward capitalized on a mistake by Fray and fired a shot, but St. Clair controlled the ball.

30’ – The match is frantic! (0-0)

In the past few minutes, both teams have traded counterattacks, but neither ended with a successful finish.

23’ – The Herons start to settle (0-0)

After a difficult start, Inter Miami have begun to take control of the ball in recent minutes and push closer to the opponent’s goal, though they haven’t found much accuracy yet.

16’ – The hosts in control (0-0)

LAFC are dominating possession and preventing Inter Miami’s creative players from linking up effectively.

10’ – Bouanga goes close again (0-0)

The LAFC forward made an impressive individual run that ended with a shot sailing wide of the target.

5’ – Chance for LAFC! (0-0)

Son beat St. Clair and set up Bouanga, but the Inter Miami goalkeeper came up with the save.

2’ – First chance for Inter Miami! (0-0)

Rodrigo De Paul set up Lionel Messi, but the goalkeeper gathered the ball with a quick reaction.

The match has kicked off!

LAFC and Inter Miami are underway in Major League Soccer.

The H2H: Son vs. Messi

Although both have been European soccer stars for years, Son Heung-min and Lionel Messi haven’t faced each other much on the field. The South Korean forward has spent most of his career in England with Tottenham, while Messi did the same with Barcelona.

They only crossed paths in the group stage of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League, with Barcelona earning one win and the other match ending in a draw. In those games, Messi scored twice, while Son recorded an assist for Erik Lamela.

Son talks about Messi

The matchup between LAFC and Inter Miami is also a clash between two of the biggest stars in MLS: Son Heung-min and Lionel Messi. The South Korean forward addressed the topic in the pregame press conference and made it clear that he doesn’t agree with comparisons between the two.

“We all know that he's the best player and he has so many influences on football. But I don't look at a football match as an individual. He's obviously a different level than any other player,” Son said.

Inter Miami confirmed lineup!

Javier Mascherano has decided that the Herons will face LAFC with this XI: Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcon, Micael, Noah Allen; Yannick Bright, Rodrigo De Paul; Telasco Segovia, Lionel Messi, Mateo Silvetti; German Berterame.

LAFC confirmed lineup!

Coach Marc Dos Santos has chosen the following lineup to face Inter Miami: Hugo Lloris; Sergi Palencia, Ryan Porteous, Nkosi Tafari, Eddie Segura; Stephen Eustaquio, Marco Delgado, Timothy Tillman; David Martinez, Denis Bouanga, Son Heung-min.

Kickoff time and how to watch

LAFC and Inter Miami’s game will begin at 9.30 PM (ET).

You can watch the MLS match live on MLS Season Pass.

LAFC and Inter Miami clash in the MLS

Welcome to our live blog covering the matchup between Los Angeles FC and Inter Miami on Matchday 1 of the 2026 Major League Soccer season. Stay with us for all the latest updates and minute-by-minute coverage of the action!

