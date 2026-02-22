Lionel Messi faces possible suspension in MLS for referee-area incident after LAFC vs. Inter Miami match

Lionel Messi became one of the main storylines as Major League Soccer returned with the opener against LAFC, but for the wrong reasons. Following an incident near the referee area, the Inter Miami star could face a significant suspension that might sideline him for several matches.

High expectations surrounded the MLS opener between LAFC and Inter Miami, including a marquee showdown between stars Son Heung-min and Messi in front of a packed crowd at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The match did not unfold as expected for the defending MLS champions, who struggled to break down the hosts’ defense as LAFC capitalized on counterattacks to secure a commanding 3-0 victory.

As for Messi, the Argentine was largely quiet in the attacking third, recording four shots, none on target, along with three key passes that teammates failed to convert. What appeared to frustrate him most was a series of challenges he felt went unpunished by referee Pierre-Luc Lauziere, who called only two fouls in his favor, a situation that visibly irritated the star.

That frustration carried over after full time, when Messi confronted Lauziere off the field. In footage captured inside the stadium by Giovanni Guerrero, the Argentine, no longer wearing his Inter Miami shirt after swapping it with Denis Bouanga, approached the official and entered an area reserved for referees.

In the video, Luis Suarez can be seen restraining an agitated Messi, pulling him back down the hallway to defuse the situation while Lauziere was already out of frame. Seconds after stepping into the restricted area, Messi and Suarez exited and headed to the locker room with teammates.

Messi and a potential three-game suspension

The incident could result in Messi missing multiple matches. The most recent comparable case involving a player entering a referee-only area was Matt Miazga, who received a three-game suspension from MLS authorities.

On November 4, 2023, during a match between FC Cincinnati and the New York Red Bulls, the referee reported that roughly an hour after the game, Miazga entered the officials’ locker room uninvited, “used foul language and acted in an aggressive manner,” prompting the suspension, which was later reduced to one match after the player agreed to participate in the SABH program.

Messi and past suspensions

So far, MLS has not issued a statement regarding the situation that could lead to a suspension for Messi. The initial determination will come from Lauziere’s match report, which will note whether the incident warrants disciplinary action; depending on how far Messi entered the restricted area and what was said, a ban could follow.

Messi was already involved in a major controversy during the 2025 MLS season when he chose to sit out the MLS All-Star Game alongside Jordi Alba, resulting in a one-match suspension. Inter Miami are now set to visit Orlando City on March 1, D.C. United on March 7 and Charlotte FC on March 14, with his availability for those matches now in serious doubt.