Cristiano Ronaldo’s staggering net worth revealed as he becomes soccer’s first billionaire: How does Lionel Messi compare to Al-Nassr’s captain?

For decades, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have defined modern soccer — their rivalry shaping an era of excellence, records, and relentless competition. But now, the two icons of the game have found themselves competing in a different arena: wealth. The first billionaire soccer player, Ronaldo’s staggering fortune has finally been revealed, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index — and it’s a milestone that cements his legacy far beyond the pitch.

At 40 years old, the Portuguese superstar has become the first player in soccer history to reach a net worth of $1.4 billion, a figure that places him among a rare breed of athletes — from Michael Jordan to Roger Federer — who’ve crossed into billionaire status through sport. And while Messi continues to close the gap, Ronaldo’s financial empire remains unmatched, built through a blend of record-breaking salaries, global endorsements, and shrewd business ventures.

For most of his glittering career — from Manchester United to Real Madrid and Juventus — Ronaldo’s earnings were already astronomical. Between 2002 and 2023 alone, he earned over $550 million in salaries. But it was his sensational move to Saudi club Al-Nassr in 2023 that transformed him from a millionaire athlete into a billionaire phenomenon.

The deal, valued at around $200 million per year tax-free, included bonuses, image rights, and exclusive perks such as private jet access. Then, in June 2025, Ronaldo signed a two-year extension worth more than $400 million, a deal that will keep him at Al-Nassr until his 42nd birthday. According to Bloomberg, this renewal “was the decisive factor in pushing Ronaldo’s net worth into the billionaire bracket.”

Tweet placeholder

His time in Saudi Arabia not only marked a turning point for his personal wealth but also symbolized a broader shift in global soccer economics — one in which players, brands, and nations are redefining the financial scale of the sport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nike, Armani, and the power of the CR7 brand

Ronaldo’s off-field empire has been just as pivotal to his billionaire status. Over the past two decades, he’s cultivated one of the most recognizable brands in sports history, CR7, encompassing hotels, gyms, fragrances, fashion, and even bottled mineral water. His global reach has made him the most-followed person on Instagram, with over 665 million followers, transforming every post into marketing gold.

Bloomberg states that Ronaldo’s decade-long deal with Nike alone brings him around $18 million annually, while other partnerships, with Armani, Castrol, and luxury labels like Louis Vuitton and Tag Heuer, have added an estimated $175 million to his wealth. His ventures also include luxury real estate holdings, such as a $20 million estate in Quinta da Marinha, near Lisbon.

Cristiano Ronaldo alongside Lionel Messi

Advertisement

Advertisement

How close is Lionel Messi?

On the other side of this financial duel stands Lionel Messi, who continues to thrive in the United States with Inter Miami. As per the same Bloomberg report, Messi has earned over $600 million in pre-tax salary across his career. Since joining Major League Soccer in 2023, his guaranteed annual salary of $20 million has been complemented by unique benefits — a share of Apple TV subscriptions and merchandise sales tied to MLS broadcasts.

While his income trails Ronaldo’s by a wide margin, Messi’s fortune could soon surge. Upon retirement, he is set to receive an ownership stake in Inter Miami, valued by Forbes at around $1.2 billion. That investment could eventually push him close to Ronaldo’s financial territory, making the Argentine legend a billionaire in waiting.