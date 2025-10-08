Lamine Yamal’s meteoric rise draws Lionel Messi comparison from Barcelona icon

Just three seasons of regular soccer with Barcelona have been enough for Lamine Yamal to establish himself as one of the brightest stars in the world at just 18 years old. His rapid rise continues to impress fans and former players alike — including one Barcelona icon who recently likened the young winger to Lionel Messi.

“What a player — did you see last weekend when he came on? His first action, unbelievable. What a difference, eh?” said Ronald De Boer in a recent interview with talkSPORT Breakfast, referring to Yamal’s performance in his minutes against Real Sociedad in La Liga.

“This guy’s unbelievable. Week in, week out, unbelievable,” added the former Dutch midfielder, who played for Barcelona between 1998 and 2000. “Being one of the best players in the Euros, etc. It’s unbelievable. So yeah, where does this end? I don’t know.”

De Boer was then asked whether it made sense to compare Lamine to Barcelona legends like Johan Cruyff or Lionel Messi. “They should do because his numbers are unbelievable,” he replied without hesitation. “Messi probably didn’t even do, didn’t score at this age, maybe a goal, and what he’s already showing and giving — assists, goals, and being important.”

Former Barcelona player Ronald De Boer.

Yamal’s rapid rise

Regardless of personal preferences or future expectations, it’s undeniable that Lamine Yamal has risen to stardom even earlier than Lionel Messi, who also began playing at a very young age.

Yamal turned 18 this summer and is already Barcelona’s top star, wearing the iconic No. 10 jersey for the first time this season. He’s also a key player for the Spanish national team, with whom he won the Euro 2024 title. On top of that, he finished second in the Ballon d’Or voting, just behind Ousmane Dembele.

The Yamal-Messi comparison

Yamal’s remarkable achievements even surpass what Messi had accomplished at the same age. By the time he turned 18, Lamine had already played 105 matches, scored 24 goals, and won 4 titles with Barcelona. With Spain, he had recorded 21 appearances and 6 goals.

Messi, in contrast, was just getting started. Before turning 18, he had scored only one goal in 9 official appearances for Barcelona and played a secondary role in the 2004–05 La Liga title — his first as a professional. With Argentina, Leo hadn’t even made his debut by the time he reached adulthood.

