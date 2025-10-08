Cristiano Ronaldo drops 10-word retirement clue before Portugal’s 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Al-Nassr star reveals his final target

Even at 40 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo remains the heartbeat of Portuguese soccer. From the glittering lights of Riyadh with Al-Nassr to the roaring crowds of Lisbon, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner continues to defy time, statistics, and expectations. Now, as Portugal prepares for two crucial 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against Ireland and Hungary, the captain has once again made headlines — not for another record, but for a 10-word statement that’s both humble and defiant.

Ronaldo’s words, shared during a glittering evening at the Portugal Football Globes ceremony, offered a glimpse into the mind of a man who has achieved nearly everything — but still refuses to stop.

The night began with a tribute worthy of his legacy. Cristiano Ronaldo walked onto the stage to receive the Globe Prestige Award — a recognition of his career, influence, and impact on Portuguese and world soccer.

“It’s not an end-of-career award,” he clarified with a smile. “I see it as recognition of years of effort, dedication, and ambition. I like winning, helping the younger generations — and they also help me maintain my level and continue competing. That’s what excites me: competing with the younger ones. I still have a passion for this.”

Tweet placeholder

At 40, passion is precisely what drives him. While others of his generation have long retired, Ronaldo remains Portugal’s emotional and tactical leader. He continues to score for Al-Nassr and for his national team, with an astonishing 946 career goals to his name — and an eye on reaching the mythical 1,000-goal milestone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Family pressure and the fire within

The striker revealed that even those closest to him think it’s time to call it a day. But Cristiano Ronaldo, as always, writes his own script. “People, especially my family, say: ‘It’s time for you to stop. You’ve done everything. Why do you want to score a thousand goals?’ But I don’t think so. I think I’m still producing good things, I’m helping my club and the national team, and why not keep going?”

This is where his now-famous 10-word statement came in — a subtle but powerful message that silenced speculation about his future: “I want to keep playing for a few more years.” It was simple, sincere, and deeply Ronaldo. The veteran forward isn’t chasing time; he’s embracing it. His mindset is no longer about proving doubters wrong, but about enjoying every moment left on the pitch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ultimate goal before goodbye

Ronaldo’s drive is anchored by one ultimate dream — the 2026 World Cup. If he makes it, he’ll become the first player in history to appear in six editions of the tournament, alongside his eternal rival, Lionel Messi. “I’m sure that when I finish, I’ll be fulfilled, because I gave it my all,” he said. “I know I don’t have many more years, but the few I have, I’ll try to enjoy to the fullest.”

And then, perhaps with a wink to the younger generation beside him, he added: “If I could, I would play football only for the national team. It’s the peak of a football player’s career. Playing for Portugal is an honor, always has been.”

Selecao manager Roberto Martinez continues to rely on Ronaldo’s leadership, and the numbers justify it. With 141 international goals in 223 appearances, he’s not only the most capped player in soccer history, but also the top scorer in international soccer.

Advertisement