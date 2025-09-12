Inter Miami coach Mascherano shares important update on Lionel Messi ahead of MLS match vs Charlotte FC

Following the September international break, players returned to their respective clubs to resume domestic competitions. Inter Miami are preparing for a key MLS matchup against Charlotte FC, and head coach Javier Mascherano offered an important update on Lionel Messi.

“Leo is doing well,” Mascherano confirmed during Friday’s press conference in Miami. “He was able to train with us all week, and he trained well, in the best way possible, so he’ll be ready for tomorrow.”

The coach immediately revealed that Messi’s physical condition was helped by his early return after playing only the first of Argentina’s two World Cup qualifying matches—against Venezuela—before heading back to the United States.

“Luckily, we were able to reach an agreement with him and (Lionel) Scaloni so that Leo wouldn’t travel to Ecuador and could get some rest after playing several matches, especially considering the injury he had,” Mascherano explained.

Lionel Messi is available for Inter Miami’s match vs. Charlotte FC.

Messi played the full 90 minutes in Argentina’s 3–0 win over Venezuela in Buenos Aires last Thursday, where he scored twice. That appearance marked his final contribution in the World Cup qualifiers, as he was absent from the last match against Ecuador, which Scaloni’s team lost 1–0 on the road.

Mascherano reflects on Suarez suspension

A few days ago, MLS announced a three-match suspension for Luis Suarez due to serious incidents that occurred following the Leagues Cup final against Seattle Sounders. On Friday, Javier Mascherano was asked about the situation and gave a direct response.

“Regarding Suarez’s suspension, we obviously accept MLS’s decision,” the coach began. “The club has made a public statement. Luis has as well. What we needed to discuss, we handled privately, and we’ve put that matter behind us.”

As a result of the suspension, the Uruguayan striker will not be available for Saturday’s match against Charlotte FC. He’ll also miss the next two MLS games: against Seattle Sounders on Tuesday and DC United on Saturday, September 20—both at Chase Stadium.

Inter Miami’s absences

As MLS action resumes following the international break, both Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul have trained normally and are fit to play against Charlotte FC. That’s great news for coach Mascherano, especially given the team’s challenges with injuries.

In addition to Luis Suarez’s suspension, Inter Miami will be without Fafa Picault and David Ruiz, who are both injured and ruled out for Saturday’s match. Allen Obando and Baltasar Rodriguez have also been dealing with physical issues and have not trained normally, making them likely absentees as well.

“If there’s one thing I’ve had to adapt to this season, it’s situations like these. These things happen,” Mascherano admitted. “We’ve got quite a few players out. This will be a good opportunity for others—guys who’ve had fewer minutes—to step in and show what they’re capable of.”

