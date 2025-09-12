Massive boost for Christian Pulisic, Santiago Gimenez, and Luka Modric: Why Adrien Rabiot chose Milan over Champions League soccer

Christian Pulisic, Santiago Gimenez, and Luka Modric have just received a huge boost to their ambitions at Milan. The Rossoneri have secured a player with top-level experience and a World Cup pedigree, a move that could change the dynamics of their midfield and tilt the balance of power in Serie A. Adrien Rabiot’s arrival is being hailed as a statement signing — but what convinced him to join a team with no Champions League action this season?

The Frenchman was officially unveiled on Friday following his $11.7 million transfer from Marseille, and the impact was immediate. Reports suggest the Frenchman could be a starter as early as this weekend against Bologna, a sign of just how integral he is to Massimiliano Allegri’s plans.

Rabiot’s first day at Milanello was one of warmth and intensity. La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the midfielder landed at Malpensa Airport, met Allegri and his new teammates, underwent fitness tests, and immediately joined the afternoon training session. “Yesterday, unofficially, was Rabiot day,” wrote Gazzetta. “He took part in training straight away and showed he was ready to go.”

Despite having played just 34 minutes during the international break, the midfielder looked sharp and motivated. According to the report, there is “fuel in the tank,” and Allegri is seriously considering starting him right away.

Why Rabiot chose Milan

The question many fans were asking — why would a player of Rabiot’s stature join a team not playing in the Champions League? — was finally answered when the Frenchman addressed the media. “Playing for AC Milan is more important than playing in the Champions League for other teams that can’t aim to win or advance,” Rabiot explained.

“I preferred to come here with the coach’s project and have a strong team next year that can compete in the Champions League. Not just playing in it, maybe not winning it because it’s difficult, but having the ambition to achieve great things. I could have gone to other clubs that were playing in the Champions League, but Allegri’s long-term project convinced me to come here.”

This quote highlights Rabiot’s commitment to Allegri’s vision and his desire to be part of Milan’s rebuild. It wasn’t just about this season, but about building a team capable of competing for Europe’s biggest prize in the future.

Midfield transformation

With Luka Modric’s leadership, Christian Pulisic’s creativity, and Santiago Gimenez’s attacking movement, Rabiot’s arrival adds another dimension to Milan’s midfield. His experience at Juventus and with the French national team gives Allegri a player who can stabilize possession, dictate tempo, and contribute defensively.

“Everything I did with Juve and the French national team, I hope to do with Milan,” the 30-year-old added. “What I did in the past doesn’t matter anymore; now only Milan matters. I have a good feeling with San Siro, so I hope I can do well.”