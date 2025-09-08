Trending topics:
Luis Suárez suspended again: How many games will he miss after MLS and Leagues Cup bans?

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

MLS also punished the Seattle Sounders, fining the club and revoking staff member Steven Lenhart’s credentials for the rest of the 2025 season.
Luis Suárez, Inter Miami’s veteran striker, has been handed a three-match suspension by Major League Soccer (MLS) following his controversial actions after the Leagues Cup final. The punishment comes on top of a six-match suspension already imposed by the Leagues Cup Disciplinary Committee, which Suárez must serve in future editions of the tournament.

On August 31, 2025, Inter Miami fell 3-0 to the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field in the championship match of the Leagues Cup. Following the final whistle, Suárez became involved in heated confrontations on the field, which escalated when he allegedly spat at a member of the Sounders’ coaching staff. The incident sparked widespread backlash and forced both the player and his club to respond.

Shortly after the controversy, Suárez took to social media to issue an apology for his behavior: “It was a moment of great tension and frustration, where things happened right after the game that should not have happened. But that doesn’t justify my reaction. I made a mistake and sincerely apologize. This is not the image I want to give to my family, who suffer from my errors, nor to my club, which does not deserve to be affected by this.”

Matches Suárez will miss

Due to the MLS sanction, Suárez will now miss Inter Miami’s upcoming fixtures:

  • September 13 vs. Charlotte FC
  • September 16 vs. Seattle Sounders (ironically, the team involved in the incident)
  • September 20 vs. D.C. United
Inter Miami could have won its second title in history.

The absence of the Uruguayan forward is a major blow for Inter Miami as they continue their push toward the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Lionel Messi makes early return to Inter Miami after Argentina heroics: A demanding MLS schedule awaits

Lionel Messi makes early return to Inter Miami after Argentina heroics: A demanding MLS schedule awaits

Additional sanctions and fines

Suárez wasn’t the only figure punished. MLS also announced disciplinary measures against Steven Lenhart, a Sounders staff member involved in the post-match altercation. Lenhart has had his accreditation privileges revoked for the remainder of the 2025 season and postseason. He will only be allowed to sit in public seating areas and will not have access to the field, locker rooms, or tunnels until his case is reviewed ahead of the 2026 season.

Additionally, the Seattle Sounders were fined an undisclosed amount for “credential misuse” related to the incident. Inter Miami players Sergio Busquets and Tomás Avilés were also sanctioned by the Leagues Cup with bans of two and three matches, respectively, though they will not face additional MLS suspensions.

