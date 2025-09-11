Trending topics:
Lionel Messi and Son Heung-min on top: Which are the highest-rated MLS stars in EA Sports FC 26?

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Son Heung-Min (L) #7 of Los Angeles FC and Lionel Messi (R) #10 of Inter Miami.
© Patrick McDermott & Alika Jenner/Getty ImagesSon Heung-Min (L) #7 of Los Angeles FC and Lionel Messi (R) #10 of Inter Miami.

A new edition of EA Sports FC 26 is just around the corner, and alongside its new features, player ratings are beginning to roll out after the 2024-25 season. Looking at Major League Soccer, Inter Miami star Lionel Messi and LAFC’s Son Heung-min headline the league’s top-rated players.

Messi has dominated MLS ratings since EA FC 24, but with Son’s surprise move to the league, fans were eager to see how both superstars would stack up. In the end, the Argentine legend still holds the top spot, though by the slimmest of margins.

With EA Sports revealing the league ratings, Messi once again takes first place in MLS with an 86 overall rating, boosted by 90 dribbling, 85 passing, and 85 shooting. Close behind, Son lands at 85 overall, with pace and shooting (both 84) as his standout attributes.

Rounding out the top three is Inter Miami’s marquee summer signing Rodrigo De Paul. The Argentine midfielder retains his 84 overall from last season at Atlético Madrid, highlighted by balanced marks in passing, dribbling, and physicality (all 83).

Lionel Messi, Son Heung-min and Rodrigo De Paul consolidate MLS' top three most rated players in the league in EA FC26.

Lionel Messi, Son Heung-min, and Rodrigo De Paul headline MLS’ top three highest-rated players in EA Sports FC 26.

Beyond the top three, the ratings even out. Vancouver Whitecaps’ Thomas Müller, Inter Miami’s Sergio Busquets, and LA Galaxy’s Riqui Puig all check in at 80 overall. Just below them, Luis Suárez, Marco Reus, Evander, Emil Forsberg, Carles Gil, Denis Bouanga, and Hany Mukhtar each sit at 79.

Other notable names include Jordi Alba, Hirving Lozano, and Aleksei Miranchuk at 78 overall, while Wilfried Zaha, Hugo Lloris, and Roman Bürki have been downgraded to 77. EA Sports FC 26 is set for release on September 26, with several MLS stars seeing notable drops compared to recent years.

Messi, Son, and a step back from last year

When EA revealed the game’s global top 10, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were both absent, fueling speculation about further downgrades despite strong performances in MLS, the Saudi Pro League, and international play. Those predictions proved accurate, with both Messi and Son receiving -2 overall compared to last year.

In FC 25, Messi carried an 88 overall rating while Son—then at Tottenham Hotspur—was 87. Now, both sit lower at 86 and 85, respectively. For Messi, the 86 overall marks the lowest-rated Ultimate Team card of his career since FIFA 10, when he opened at 91. His previous low came last year at 88, but this year’s release sets a new career low in the franchise.

