Argentina
Why is Lionel Messi not playing against Ecuador? Argentina star reveals reason for missing World Cup qualifier

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Venezuela at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on September 04, 2025 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Lionel Messi delivered a vintage performance in what was his final CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier on Argentine soil Thursday against Venezuela. With La Albiceleste now turning the page to face Ecuador on Tuesday, the Argentina captain revealed the reason for his absence from the squad.

Fans packed the Estadio Monumental to see Messi, who was visibly emotional during the pre-match warm-up. At 38, questions naturally continue to grow about his future — when he will finally hang up his boots, and whether he’ll be available for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking in the mixed zone after the Venezuela match, Messi reflected on his current fitness while setting expectations for Inter Miami’s run-in: “The truth is I had been feeling very good, then I had that injury that sidelined me—even though it was only 15 days, it broke my rhythm, because when I came back I didn’t feel comfortable again. Luckily now I’ve managed to play three matches in a row, and we have an important stretch coming up as well. I hope to finish the year well so I can start a good preseason.”

Asked specifically about playing against Ecuador, Messi revealed his conversation with coach Lionel Scaloni. “I spoke with Leo and we decided—or rather, he decided—that I should rest,” he stated. “As I just said, I’m coming off an injury, and even though I’m fine now, we preferred to avoid the trip and having to play another match, so I can rest properly and prepare well for what’s coming,” he added.

The Argentine star also pointed to the upcoming run of fixtures with Inter Miami as the main priority: “We’ve got an important run of games where we’re fighting for the MLS, which is an objective, and I hope to be at my best. Then in October we have friendlies again, we’ll meet up once more, so that’s pretty much it.”

Inter Miami return to action September 13, and over the next 35 days will play nine MLS games, some rescheduled due to the club’s deep runs in international competitions. With the Herons still in control of their Supporters’ Shield chase, Messi is determined to finish the season strong, both in terms of results and his personal fitness.

Messi set to miss record-breaking opportunity

Messi’s brace left fans in awe in what appeared to be his farewell to the competition. However, by sitting out against Ecuador, the Argentine legend will miss a unique opportunity to set a CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers record on his own.

With Thursday’s appearance, Messi drew level with Ecuadorian defender Ivan Hurtado as the all-time leader in South American World Cup qualifier appearances with 72. The captain had the opportunity to claim the record on his own against Ecuador, but by stepping aside, he will remain tied at the top of the list, sharing the milestone with another regional legend.

