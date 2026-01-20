Hansi Flick’s future beyond 2027 remains uncertain: Barcelona reportedly eye two surprise coaching options

Hansi Flick transformed Barcelona into one of the world’s top teams after several years in the wilderness. By imposing an offensive playing style and strengthening the midfield, the German coach has become a standard-bearer for the team. However, his future beyond 2027 remains uncertain. As a result, the Blaugranas have reportedly identified two world-class coaches as potential alternatives should he choose not to renew his contract.

According to Diario Sport, Barcelona have already identified two world-class candidates in case Hansi Flick decides not to renew his contract, which expires in 2027: Mikel Arteta of Arsenal FC and Luis Enrique of Paris Saint-Germain. Even though neither is currently available, their contracts expire at the same time, which opens the door for their arrival. However, the Blaugranas are prioritizing Flick’s continuity due to his impressive impact.

While the Blaugranas reportedly take preventive measures, Hansi Flick has expressed his happiness in Barcelona, stating his love for the team. He has acknowledged that working with them has changed him emotionally, indicating that a move to another team might not be likely. However, the German coach has also mentioned that he does not plan to extend his coaching career for too long, as he already prioritizes his family life.

With Flick’s possible departure, Luis Enrique‘s potential return has fans truly excited. He was the last coach to win the treble with Barcelona after the Pep Guardiola era. In addition, he is having a transformative impact at PSG. However, Mikel Arteta’s case is very different because, although he has made a real impact in England, he has not managed to lead his team to a Premier League or Champions League title, casting doubt on his ability to make a difference.

Luis Enrique, Head Coach of Paris Saint-Germain and Mikel Arteta, Head Coach of Arsenal.

Flick still seeks to cement his legacy in Barcelona’s history

Although Hansi Flick is loved by Barcelona fans and executives, the German still needs to cement his name in the club’s history. Despite having won LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup, the coach has not managed to establish a team capable of competing for every title in a single season, as they tend to fall short in one aspect or another. Nevertheless, he now finds himself with the opportunity to end an eleven-year drought for the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Hansi Flick’s Barcelona have reportedly targeted three priority signings for 2026-27, but only under one condition

Since winning the Champions League title in 2015, the Blaugranas have suffered failure season after season in the competition. While they are currently outside the top eight in the standings, they still have chances of winning the anticipated tournament. If he manages to do so, whether in 2026 or 2027, Hansi Flick would secure a place among the greatest managers in the club’s history—something that, despite the affection of the fans, he has yet to achieve.