Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
UEFA Champions League
Comments

Kylian Mbappé equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League first-phase scoring mark, leaving Lionel Messi behind

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona, Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid, and Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus.
© David Ramos, Mateo Villalba Sanchez, & Emilio Andreoli/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of FC Barcelona, Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid, and Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus.

Kylian Mbappé starred in Real Madrid’s Matchday 7 clash against AS Monaco in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, leading the way with a brace on Tuesday night at the Santiago Bernabéu. With the two goals, the French forward not only moved past Lionel Messi’s best first-phase tally, but also matched Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic scoring mark in the opening phase of the competition.

There were questions surrounding Mbappé’s availability after concerns over his knee recovery raised doubts about his involvement against Levante and Monaco. However, the Frenchman featured in both matches and, against his former club, delivered two clinical finishes, the first assisted by Federico Valverde in the fifth minute and the second set up by Vinícius Júnior in the 26th, to complete a brace that will be remembered in Champions League history.

With the two goals against Monaco, Mbappé has now reached 11 goals in the first phase of the Champions League in just six appearances. That mark had previously been achieved only once, when Cristiano Ronaldo reached the same total with Real Madrid during the 2015–16 group stage, leaving the two stars tied at the top of the list.

The key distinction between Mbappé’s achievement and Ronaldo’s record lies in the competition’s revamped format, which expanded the first phase from a traditional group stage into a league-style system with more fixtures. Still, the feat remains remarkable, as Mbappé missed the previous match against Manchester City, meaning he reached the 11-goal mark in the same six-game span as the Portuguese icon.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates with Vinicius Junior.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates with Vinicius Junior.

Mbappé’s opening goal also placed him among the exclusive group of players to score at least 10 goals in the Champions League’s first phase, joining Sebastian Haller (2021–22), Robert Lewandowski (2019–20), and Lionel Messi (2016–17). With his brace, however, Mbappé surpassed all three, reaching a level that only Ronaldo had previously attained in the competition.

Advertisement
Kylian Mbappe may lose a young teammate as Real Madrid are reportedly open to a surprising exit to an Italian side

see also

Kylian Mbappe may lose a young teammate as Real Madrid are reportedly open to a surprising exit to an Italian side

Mbappe and the chance to surpass Ronaldo

During the 2015-16 Champions League group stage, Ronaldo faced Paris Saint-Germain, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Malmö, failing to score against PSG but exploding for five goals against Shakhtar and six against Malmö across home-and-away fixtures. While the current Champions League format no longer allows teams to face the same opponent twice in the first phase, the record remains within reach.

Mbappé still has one match remaining in the league phase, scheduled for January 28 against José Mourinho’s Benfica at Estádio da Luz in Lisbon. One more goal would be enough for the French star to stand alone as the highest scorer in a Champions League first phase, albeit with the caveat of having played one additional match compared to Ronaldo’s six.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes first 2026 addition: Al-Nassr lands 21-year-old talented forward after reaching agreement worth $500,000

Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes first 2026 addition: Al-Nassr lands 21-year-old talented forward after reaching agreement worth $500,000

Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing to welcome a new face into the dressing room as Al-Nassr moves decisively in the winter market, laying down an early marker for 2026.

Cristiano Ronaldo just got $11m richer in stunning twist all thanks to his ex-club: How did Al-Nassr star win legal battle against Serie A side Juventus and why?

Cristiano Ronaldo just got $11m richer in stunning twist all thanks to his ex-club: How did Al-Nassr star win legal battle against Serie A side Juventus and why?

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to receive important financial windfall coming from one of his former clubs, and it will arrive not from a stadium, but from a courtroom.

Cristiano Ronaldo misses group training in possible blow for Al-Nassr: Will he be ready to play against Damac?

Cristiano Ronaldo misses group training in possible blow for Al-Nassr: Will he be ready to play against Damac?

Just days after halting a damaging run of results, Cristiano Ronaldo is once again at the center of attention — not for a goal or a celebration, but for his absence.

Christian Pulisic shows quiet leadership despite rare dip in form in 2026: Milan ace reacts to club’s unbelievable Serie A streak with six-word message

Christian Pulisic shows quiet leadership despite rare dip in form in 2026: Milan ace reacts to club’s unbelievable Serie A streak with six-word message

Christian Pulisic may not have been the headline-maker on the pitch, but his presence — and reaction — still carried weight on a night that further defined Milan’s season.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo