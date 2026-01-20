Hansi Flick’s Barcelona have reportedly targeted three priority signings for 2026-27, but only under one condition

Hansi Flick has managed to restore consistency at Barcelona despite an unstable start to his tenure. After reclaiming the top spot in LaLiga and winning the Spanish Super Cup, they have established themselves as one of the teams in the best form this season. However, the Blaugranas are already setting their sights on three key signings ahead of the 2026–27 campaign, although these would only be possible under one clear condition.

For several years, Barcelona have been outside LaLiga’s 1:1 rule, known as the Squad Cost Limit, which prevents clubs from spending the same amount of money they generate. As a result, they have been restricted in the transfer market, being forced to generate four euros for every euro spent on signings. According to David Bernabeu, the Blaugranas are just €14 million away from returning to the 1:1 rule, opening the door to dreaming about potential signings.

If financial flexibility is restored, the Blaugranas have identified three top-level reinforcements for Hansi Flick’s squad: A striker, with Julián Álvarez as the priority; a left-footed center-back, with Joško Gvardiol, Alessandro Bastoni, or Nico Schlotterbeck under consideration; and a winger, Marcus Rashford. While this would represent a significant financial effort, they would be willing to make it, reports Roger Torelló.

Barcelona are reportedly open to considering other alternatives to cover the striker spot in case they cannot solve their financial fair play issues. According to Adrián Sanchez in MasQuePelotas, Dusan Vlahovic, as a free agent, and Serhou Guirassy of Borussia Dortmund are taking the lead as realistic options, as they would currently fit within the current limit. For that reason, Hansi Flick seems to be ready to receive reinforcements in the 2026-27 season.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrating with Fermin Lopez and Roony Bardghji.

Barcelona are reportedly chasing a star player to back up Joan Garcia

Following the arrival of star goalkeeper Joan Garcia, Barcelona find themselves in a tense situation with their roster, as it also includes Wojciech Szczęsny, Marc-André ter Stegen, and Diego Kochen. Nonetheless, the German goalkeeper is reportedly finalizing a loan move to Girona and might leave the team at the end of the season. Additionally, the Polish keeper’s future with the team remains uncertain, prompting the team to seek a star player as a backup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Following Neymar and Ousmane Dembele’s footsteps: PSG strikes again with shock $7m deal snatching Barcelona’s 18-year-old next gem as history repeats itself

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugranas are pursuing the arrival of Álex Remiro from Real Sociedad. With his contract expiring in 2027, he could leave for €10 million to join Barcelona in the 2026-27 season. Even if the backup role could affect his continuity with Spain, the 30-year-old goalkeeper would be open to joining the team, complementing the young Joan Garcia at a competitive level.