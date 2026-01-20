Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona have reportedly targeted three priority signings for 2026-27, but only under one condition

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
FC Barcelona's coach Hansi Flick smiling.
© Paul Miller/Getty ImagesFC Barcelona's coach Hansi Flick smiling.

Hansi Flick has managed to restore consistency at Barcelona despite an unstable start to his tenure. After reclaiming the top spot in LaLiga and winning the Spanish Super Cup, they have established themselves as one of the teams in the best form this season. However, the Blaugranas are already setting their sights on three key signings ahead of the 2026–27 campaign, although these would only be possible under one clear condition.

For several years, Barcelona have been outside LaLiga’s 1:1 rule, known as the Squad Cost Limit, which prevents clubs from spending the same amount of money they generate. As a result, they have been restricted in the transfer market, being forced to generate four euros for every euro spent on signings. According to David Bernabeu, the Blaugranas are just €14 million away from returning to the 1:1 rule, opening the door to dreaming about potential signings.

If financial flexibility is restored, the Blaugranas have identified three top-level reinforcements for Hansi Flick’s squad: A striker, with Julián Álvarez as the priority; a left-footed center-back, with Joško Gvardiol, Alessandro Bastoni, or Nico Schlotterbeck under consideration; and a winger, Marcus Rashford. While this would represent a significant financial effort, they would be willing to make it, reports Roger Torelló.

Barcelona are reportedly open to considering other alternatives to cover the striker spot in case they cannot solve their financial fair play issues. According to Adrián Sanchez in MasQuePelotas, Dusan Vlahovic, as a free agent, and Serhou Guirassy of Borussia Dortmund are taking the lead as realistic options, as they would currently fit within the current limit. For that reason, Hansi Flick seems to be ready to receive reinforcements in the 2026-27 season.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrating with Fermin Lopez and Roony Bardghji.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrating with Fermin Lopez and Roony Bardghji.

Barcelona are reportedly chasing a star player to back up Joan Garcia

Following the arrival of star goalkeeper Joan Garcia, Barcelona find themselves in a tense situation with their roster, as it also includes Wojciech Szczęsny, Marc-André ter Stegen, and Diego Kochen. Nonetheless, the German goalkeeper is reportedly finalizing a loan move to Girona and might leave the team at the end of the season. Additionally, the Polish keeper’s future with the team remains uncertain, prompting the team to seek a star player as a backup.

Advertisement
Following Neymar and Ousmane Dembele’s footsteps: PSG strikes again with shock $7m deal snatching Barcelona’s 18-year-old next gem as history repeats itself

see also

Following Neymar and Ousmane Dembele’s footsteps: PSG strikes again with shock $7m deal snatching Barcelona’s 18-year-old next gem as history repeats itself

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugranas are pursuing the arrival of Álex Remiro from Real Sociedad. With his contract expiring in 2027, he could leave for €10 million to join Barcelona in the 2026-27 season. Even if the backup role could affect his continuity with Spain, the 30-year-old goalkeeper would be open to joining the team, complementing the young Joan Garcia at a competitive level.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Raphinha reportedly returns to Barcelona training, but Hansi Flick loses another key star ahead the Champions League game

Raphinha reportedly returns to Barcelona training, but Hansi Flick loses another key star ahead the Champions League game

Following Barcelona's surprise defeat against Real Sociedad, Raphinha is reportedly making his comeback to training with the team. However, coach Hansi Flick loses another crucial player in the offense ahead of the next Champions League game.

Rashford receives strong warning from coach Flick over Barcelona future: ‘If you want to play for Barca…’

Rashford receives strong warning from coach Flick over Barcelona future: ‘If you want to play for Barca…’

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick was asked about the future of Marcus Rashford and responded with a blunt statement.

Hansi Flick reportedly makes heartfelt admission after Barcelona lose 18-year-old gem Dro

Hansi Flick reportedly makes heartfelt admission after Barcelona lose 18-year-old gem Dro

Barcelona are on the verge of losing a gem from their academy, Dro Fernandez, and head coach Hansi Flick is reportedly deeply upset about the situation.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly receive major update on $15M record-breaking deal for Monterrey star Berterame

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly receive major update on $15M record-breaking deal for Monterrey star Berterame

Lionel Messi has reportedly received a major update on Inter Miami’s $15 million deal to sign Monterrey star Germán Berterame.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo