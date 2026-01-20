Cristiano Ronaldo may have a surprising 2026 World Cup role as Portugal’s Roberto Martinez delivers bold take

Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to remain one of the world’s top scorers, shining with Al Nassr. Alongside this, the 40-year-old star continues to be an important figure in Portugal, hinting at his participation in the 2026 World Cup, despite not having yet confirmed it. However, coach Roberto Martinez surprised fans with some strong statements, hinting at a change in the veteran’s role ahead of the tournament.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Roberto Martinez was asked whether he would be able to bench Ronaldo during the tournament, and he delivered a solid response: “It’s part of my job. I’ve been in this position for three years now. The most important thing is that the team wins, that the team is stronger than the opponent. That’s my responsibility and also the coaching staff’s. Making difficult decisions is part of our job.”

While coach Roberto did not confirm anything about Ronaldo’s role, he did hint that he is no longer an undisputed starter, opening the door for him to come off the bench in some games. Far from being a problem, this could strengthen Portugal, as they have a roster full of young stars who have proven to be game changers. In addition, he is looking to internal competition as the key to raising the team’s competitiveness, making it clear that everyone must earn their place.

Even though he is now 40 years old, Cristiano remains one of Portugal‘s best players and is key to the team’s scoring. In the most recent UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the veteran cemented his position as the national team’s top scorer, netting five goals in five games. As a result, Ronaldo is set to play an important role in the anticipated tournament, despite no longer being an undisputed starter, as Gonçalo Ramos may take on a more prominent role.

At 40 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer an undisputed starter for Portugal, often making way for Ramos or other offensive options. However, this change may not negatively affect the striker; in fact, it could enhance his performance. By managing his physical efforts, he might exert a greater impact on the pitch. Coach Roberto Martinez even highlights key aspects of the veteran’s play, emphasizing his enduring value to the team.

“The Cristiano Ronaldo who joined the national team 21 years ago is not the same Cristiano he is now. Now, he’s much more of a positional player, a striker… Having a player who now has 25 goals in the last 30 games for the national team is a gift… He’s a finisher who attracts defenders during the game and creates space; and, for us, that’s a very important aspect, also with all the experience he manages to transmit to the players,” Roberto Martinez said, via ESPN.

Alongside Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha, Cristiano Ronaldo remains a key star for Portugal as his best form could lead them to a 2026 World Cup title. Nonetheless, coach Martinez possesses a deep bench, which could prove crucial in making strategic rotations. This versatility, including using the 40-year-old Ronaldo smartly, could enhance their competitiveness and potentially shape the outcome of games.