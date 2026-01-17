Following Neymar and Ousmane Dembele’s footsteps: PSG strikes again with shock $7m deal snatching Barcelona’s 18-year-old next gem as history repeats itself

There is a familiar, uncomfortable sensation creeping back into Catalonia — the feeling that history is once again repeating itself. Another teenage prodigy, shaped by the ideals of youth, technique, and patience, is preparing to leave. Another ambitious giant from France is waiting to strike. And once again, Barcelona supporters are left asking how a club built on identity keeps watching its future walk away. In recent years, the path from Spain to Paris has become a well-trodden one. Neymar and Ousmane Dembele both made that journey before, each transfer leaving scars that lingered long after the celebrations in Paris faded.

Barcelona’s modern history has been shaped as much by departures as arrivals. When Neymar left in 2017, it shattered the transfer market and the club’s sense of invulnerability. Dembele’s later move only reinforced the idea that Paris Saint-Germain had found a pressure point — one they could exploit repeatedly.

Now, as reports intensify, fans recognize the same warning signs: a low release clause, stalled contract talks, growing competition for minutes, and a rival ready to act decisively. Once again, Paris Saint-Germain is prepared to trigger a release clause worth $7 million, a modest figure by elite standards, but one that could carry enormous long-term consequences.

The player at the center of the deal is Pedro Fernandez, widely known as Dro, an 18-year-old attacking midfielder developed at La Masia and regarded internally as one of the academy’s brightest recent prospects.

Pedro Fernandez and Fermin Lopez of FC Barcelona

Reports from L’Equipe, Sport, and ESPN indicate that Paris Saint-Germain is finalizing a move to activate his $7 million release clause, with a long-term contract running until 2030 already agreed in principle. This is not a speculative chase. It is a calculated move.

Why Barcelona couldn’t stop it

Dro Fernandez had been steadily integrated into first-team plans. He trained regularly with the senior squad, featured prominently in preseason, and made five first-team appearances, including a Champions League outing in which he registered an assist. Manager Hansi Flick was visibly reluctant to comment before the deal was complete, saying, “I will speak when it’s done. Not before… As a manager, I put a lot of effort and energy in players in order to get better.”

Behind the scenes, Barcelona attempted to renew Dro’s contract and raise his release clause. Those talks failed. Competition for attacking midfield roles — with Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez, and others ahead in the pecking order — played a decisive role in the teenager’s thinking. However, Dro reportedly believes regular first-team soccer would be difficult to secure in the immediate future, despite the club’s faith in his long-term potential.

Echoes of Neymar and Dembele

PSG moved swiftly the moment Dro turned 18. According to multiple sources, the presence of Luis Enrique proved decisive. The Spanish coach personally outlined a development pathway and convinced the teenager that Paris offered both opportunity and structure.

The French champions also benefit from organizational clarity and financial certainty — advantages that resonate strongly with young players facing career-defining choices. Moreover, the emotional weight of this transfer is not just about losing an 18-year-old. It is about what the move symbolizes.

Neymar’s exit damaged Barcelona’s sense of permanence. Dembele’s departure reinforced the idea that patience does not always get rewarded. Dro Fernandez now becomes the latest reminder that even La Masia graduates are no longer immune to external pulls. For PSG, this is another statement of intent. For Barcelona, it is another moment of introspection.

