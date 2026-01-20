Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP
Comments

Neymar sends strong warning ahead of 2026 World Cup: ‘Brazil will be champions again’

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Neymar Jr of Brazil.
© Buda Mendes/Getty ImagesNeymar Jr of Brazil.

As with every World Cup year, 2026 is completely defined by the FIFA tournament, which will take place in North America between June and July. Soccer fans are excited for the event, and players and coaches share the same enthusiasm. Neymar commented on the situation and expressed optimism about Brazil’s chances.

“We’ve started 2026 on the right foot. Now it’s all about June and July,” Neymar recently said, according to BeInSports, before making a bold announcement: “God willing, everything will go well and Brazil will be champions again.”

The 33-year-old forward expressed strong excitement about Brazil’s chance to win the World Cup again — a feat the team has accomplished more than any other in history (five times) but hasn’t managed since their 2002 victory.

That enthusiasm from Neymar goes hand in hand with his own personal process. He is entering the final phase of recovery from knee surgery performed after the 2025 season, in which he was crucial in helping Santos secure their place in Brazil’s Serie A.

Carlo Ancelotti

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Now, just five months before the World Cup begins, Ney makes it clear that his primary goal is to fully recover physically and athletically so that he can be considered by Carlo Ancelotti among the 26 players who will make the roster. That is why he specifically mentioned the months of June and July, when the tournament will take place in North America.

Advertisement
Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil make important decision ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

see also

Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil make important decision ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

When was Neymar’s last match with Brazil?

A full recovery for Neymar and his participation in the 2026 World Cup would mark a major milestone in recent soccer history. There are few examples of players who have been away from their national team for so long and still managed to make the roster for a FIFA tournament.

Neymar’s last match with Brazil was more than two years ago. On October 17, 2023, he started in his country’s loss to Uruguay in Montevideo during the World Cup qualifiers. That day, the forward had to be substituted in the first half after suffering a severe knee injury that required surgery and kept him off the field for more than a year.

Brazil look to break a historic drought

As the most successful team in World Cup history, the 24 years Brazil have gone without winning the title represent an unusually long drought. In history, only once have they gone longer without lifting the most important soccer trophy.

Advertisement

From the creation of the World Cup in 1930 until Brazil won for the first time in Sweden in 1958, 28 years passed. That is the longest period they have gone without success, though with a caveat: part of that stretch included tournaments canceled due to World War II, so the 1942 and 1946 editions were not held.

After the titles in 1958, 1962, and 1970, Brazil went 24 years without winning again until they lifted the trophy in the United States in 1994, followed by another victory in Japan and South Korea in 2002. Since then, another 24 years have passed, so if Brazil fail to win the World Cup this year, they would match their worst historical drought.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Following Neymar and Ousmane Dembele’s footsteps: PSG strikes again with shock $7m deal snatching Barcelona’s 18-year-old next gem as history repeats itself

Following Neymar and Ousmane Dembele’s footsteps: PSG strikes again with shock $7m deal snatching Barcelona’s 18-year-old next gem as history repeats itself

There is a familiar, uncomfortable sensation creeping back into Catalonia — the feeling that history is once again repeating itself. Another teenage prodigy, shaped by the ideals of youth, technique, and patience, is preparing to leave. Another ambitious giant from France is waiting to strike. And once again, Barcelona supporters are left asking how a […]

Neymar set to welcome Lucas Paqueta back in Brazil: How Premier League star’s reunion with Santos’ captain can boost his 2026 World Cup hopes with Carlo Ancelotti watching

Neymar set to welcome Lucas Paqueta back in Brazil: How Premier League star’s reunion with Santos’ captain can boost his 2026 World Cup hopes with Carlo Ancelotti watching

Premier League star Lucas Paqueta, who is increasingly restless in England, is pushing for a return to Brazil in what could become a decisive move for his World Cup ambitions.

Santos’ boss Vojvoda issues clear message to Neymar and star signing Gabigol: ‘Don’t share anything’

Santos’ boss Vojvoda issues clear message to Neymar and star signing Gabigol: ‘Don’t share anything’

After the signing of Gabriel "Gabigol" Barbosa, Santos' boss Vojvoda issued a straight message to the forward and Neymar: "Don't share anything."

Hansi Flick’s future beyond 2027 remains uncertain: Barcelona reportedly eye two surprise coaching options

Hansi Flick’s future beyond 2027 remains uncertain: Barcelona reportedly eye two surprise coaching options

Hansi Flick has transformed Barcelona into one of the best teams this season. Despite this success, the German coach's future beyond 2027 remains uncertain. In light of this, the Blaugranas have reportedly identified two world-class coaches as potential alternatives.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo