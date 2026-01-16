Trending topics:
Hansi Flick reportedly makes heartfelt admission after Barcelona lose 18-year-old gem Dro

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Barcelona midfielder Dro Fernandez and coach Hansi Flick.
© Alex Caparros/Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty ImagesBarcelona midfielder Dro Fernandez and coach Hansi Flick.

The positive momentum Barcelona had built after winning the Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid appears to have faded this Friday following reports that Dro Fernandez has decided to leave the club. The alleged reaction from head coach Hansi Flick reflects that shift.

“Dro will LEAVE Barcelona this month, decision made by 18 year old midfielder with his agent,” reporter Fabrizio Romano posted on X, referring to Pedro Fernandez, one of the most promising young talents currently in the Spanish club’s squad.

Reports indicate that Dro was unhappy with his contractual situation at Barcelona and had expected the club to offer him a new deal with a significant salary increase after turning 18 on January 12. Those expectations were apparently not met, prompting the player and his agent to consider an exit.

The release clause worth €6m will be triggered soon… Dro will pick his next club soon. NOT in Spain,” Romano added. Along the same lines, Sport reported that “the Galician player developed at La Masia will leave the club in the coming days after receiving a major offer from a foreign club that will pay the six million euros in his release clause.”

Dro Fernandez playing for Barcelona.

Flick’s reported reaction to Dro’s departure

As reports of Dro’s imminent departure from Barcelona began circulating across social media and news outlets, attention quickly turned to Hansi Flick. It is well known that the German coach holds the young midfielder in high regard and views him as an important part of the club’s future.

Hansi Flick has also been informed,” Fabrizio Romano stated while breaking the news about Dro. Sport went further, detailing the coach’s alleged reaction: He took the news that Dro will leave the club very badly. The German was extremely disappointed, to the point that he told those close to him that it was ‘the biggest disappointment’ of his life.”

Dro’s numbers at Barcelona

Dro Fernandez ranks 24th on the list of the youngest players to make an official debut for Barcelona. After coming on for a few minutes and scoring a goal in a preseason friendly against Vissel Kobe, the midfielder made his official debut at 17 years, eight months, and 16 days on September 28, 2025, in a 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad.

From that point on, Hansi Flick included him in matchday squads for most of the 2025–26 season. In La Liga, Dro appeared four times, and he also made one start in the UEFA Champions League, in a 6-1 win over Olympiacos. On that occasion, he registered an assist, which remains the only goal contribution of his professional career to date.

