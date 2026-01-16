Trending topics:
wst logo
world cup
Comments

Lionel Messi gets Roger Federer’s blessing: Tennis legend pens epic 11-word wish for Argentina captain at 2026 FIFA World Cup

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lionel Messi (left) and Roger Federer (right)
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi (left) and Roger Federer (right)

When legends from different sports speak about greatness, the words tend to carry a different weight. Lionel Messi has inspired admiration far beyond soccer, and few voices resonate more deeply across sporting cultures than that of Roger Federer. As the world begins to look toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a quiet but powerful moment of respect has emerged—one that reveals how greatness recognizes greatness, even across entirely different arenas.

Federer, synonymous with elegance, longevity, and dominance in tennis, has long been open about his appreciation for soccer. And while his career unfolded on hard courts and grass rather than grass pitches, his reflections on Messi offer a rare, intimate glimpse into how one global icon views another nearing the twilight of an extraordinary journey.

Despite their shared status as global superstars, the two sports veterans have never truly crossed paths in a meaningful way. The Swiss icon openly admitted that their interactions have been minimal. Yet that distance has not diluted his admiration.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN, Federer explained that comparisons between athletes from different sports are rarely helpful, but respect transcends those boundaries. “It’s hard to compare us. He’s done incredible things in soccer, and I’m a big fan of him,” Federer said. “The way he dominated and changed the game is amazing.”

Tweet placeholder

The weight lifted by one defining triumph

For years, the absence of a World Cup shaped discussions around Messi’s legacy. That narrative changed dramatically in 2022, when Argentina finally lifted the trophy. Federer believes that moment altered everything. “I’m happy that he’s already won a World Cup, so he won’t have that pressure next time,” Federer noted. “Although there’s always huge pressure when you play a World Cup.”

This observation reflects a deeper understanding of elite competition. Winning does not remove pressure—it simply changes its form. For Messi, the burden of validation has been replaced by the challenge of closure.

Looking ahead to 2026 as a fan

Now retired from professional tennis, Federer is embracing a new role: spectator. The 2026 World Cup, hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, represents not just a global event but a personal opportunity. “I’ll definitely be following him at the World Cup,” Federer said. “Switzerland has also qualified, so I might go.”

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team&#039;s third goal during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Venezuela.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrating.

The comment is simple, but revealing. Federer no longer speaks as a competitor chasing titles, but as a fan drawn by history, emotion, and narrative. He understands what it means to approach the final chapters of a career with the world watching.

“I hope Messi gets the ending he wants for his career.” These 11 words encapsulate everything—respect, empathy, and a shared understanding of what it means to let go on one’s own terms. For an athlete like Federer, who carefully orchestrated his own farewell from tennis, the meaning is unmistakable. Endings matter. How a career concludes often shapes how it is remembered—not statistically, but emotionally.

