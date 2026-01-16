Trending topics:
Lamine Yamal to say goodbye to key teammate: Marc-Andre ter Stegen close to leaving Barcelona on loan to save 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Marc-Andre ter Stegen of FC Barcelona warms up prior to the LaLiga match.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesMarc-Andre ter Stegen of FC Barcelona warms up prior to the LaLiga match.

A quiet shift is unfolding behind the scenes at Barcelona, one that could soon reshape the dressing room dynamic for both emerging stars and long-serving leaders. As Lamine Yamal continues his meteoric rise at club level, a familiar figure beside him appears increasingly close to the exit door. For Marc-Andre ter Stegen, the next few days may determine not only his immediate future, but also whether a lifelong international ambition remains alive.

At 33, the German captain finds himself at a crossroads—caught between loyalty to the club he has served for over a decade and the brutal reality of modern squad planning. And with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, time is no longer a luxury. In fact, few would have predicted such a scenario even a year ago. Ter Stegen returned from back surgery believing cup competitions would allow him to rebuild rhythm and remind decision-makers of his value. Instead, those hopes faded quickly.

Under Hansi Flick, the hierarchy has shifted decisively. Summer signing Joan Garcia has become the clear first choice, while Wojciech Szczesny sits firmly ahead in the rotation. Ter Stegen’s solitary appearance in the Copa del Rey against Guadalajara, followed by another benching in the subsequent round, delivered an unmistakable message.

The symbolism was hard to ignore. Even as club captain, Ter Stegen is no longer central to the sporting project. What has accelerated events is not just his club status, but mounting pressure from Germany. The national team’s leadership has been explicit: goalkeepers do not go to World Cups on reputation alone.

ter stegen germany

Marc-Andre ter Stegen of Germany

German sporting director Rudi Voller did not mince his words, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo: “Ter Stegen has to play. Especially after his injury, and also considering his history of injuries, he needs match rhythm to get back up to speed. No matter the quality he has.”

The solution emerges

Just as the situation began to feel untenable, a concrete path forward took shape. According to Cadena SER and ESPN, Barcelona, the player, and fellow La Liga side Girona have reached advanced stages of agreement over a straight loan until the end of the season.

Talks have progressed rapidly in recent weeks, with the primary obstacle being financial. Ter Stegen’s salary—among the highest at Camp Nou—was far beyond what Girona could reasonably absorb. The breakthrough came from the player himself. Reports indicate that the Gironistes will pay under $1.1 million of his salary, while Barcelona covers close to 90 percent, prioritizing sporting resolution over financial return.

Why Girona makes sense

From a soccer perspective, the move is logical. Girona has been seeking stability and competition in goal, while Ter Stegen gains immediate access to regular top-flight minutes—exactly what Germany’s selectors demand.

There are also personal considerations. The club’s proximity allows the goalkeeper to remain close to Barcelona, maintaining daily contact with his children and preserving family routine during a turbulent professional moment.

For the White and Reds, the arrival of a Champions League-winning goalkeeper—even on loan—is a statement move. For Barcelona, it is a pragmatic acknowledgment that the transition in goal is complete.

