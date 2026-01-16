England coach Tuchel admits 2026 World Cup squad selection will depend on a key factor beyond talent

England appear poised to be one of the top contenders at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. They delivered a perfect performance in European qualifying — in fact, they were the first team from the continent to secure qualification — and boast a roster filled with star players. That depth will make final squad selection a difficult task for head coach Thomas Tuchel.

“It will be very important that we don’t select just for talent, but also for what we need from a player,” Tuchel said recently, according to BBC Sport. “What the social skills are of a player, is he a good team-mate? Can he support if his role is maybe the supporting role? So, this is where the focus is.”

In the same conversation, the German coach explained that this approach is not just his own idea, but one shaped by the experiences of others who have previously taken part in the tournament. “When I speak to players who have been in World Cups, it has always made the difference when the connection was right, when the communication was right,” Thomas said.

“When the players had the feeling that the right group is in camp, that they knew their role, why they are in camp, what is expected of them, and they had the feeling that the tournament could even go on for another four weeks and they would be happy to be together, then they were successful,” Tuchel added.

Tuchel will have major decisions to make

That Thomas Tuchel is making these comments five months ahead of the World Cup is no coincidence. It is likely a way of laying the groundwork for decisions he knows he will have to make when finalizing England’s squad — decisions that may not sit well with a large portion of the fan base.

During his 12 months in charge of the national team, Tuchel has already made several controversial calls. At different points last year, he left key players such as Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden out of squads, arguably two of the country’s biggest stars. He has also openly acknowledged that some creative midfielders will inevitably miss out on the World Cup, simply because there will not be room for everyone.

Compatibility of playing styles will be a decisive factor when determining the 26 players who will represent England. But according to Tuchel himself, his assessment of players’ personalities and their ability to adapt to secondary roles will be just as crucial.

Tuchel must learn from England’s past mistakes

Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, and Marcus Rashford are among the stars that make England one of the strongest national teams in the world right now. However, this is far from the first time the Three Lions have possessed a squad of this caliber — and yet they have gone 60 years without winning a major trophy.

In the 2000s, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, David Beckham, Michael Owen, and Wayne Rooney were England’s standout players, but they failed to replicate their club success on the international stage. “I think we were all egotistical losers,” Gerrard said during a 2025 conversation with Rio Ferdinand. “Why didn’t we connect when we were 20, 21, 22, 23? Was it ego? Was it rivalry?”

The former Liverpool midfielder pointed to how personal egos hurt England’s performances during that era and prevented the team from competing at the highest level. With that lesson from the past in mind, Thomas Tuchel’s comments about his selection criteria ahead of the World Cup could prove to be a decisive step in the right direction.