Hansi Flick optimistic about Barcelona players ahead of international break

Many teams around the world see this next week as a problem in their schedules because their most important players are leaving to represent their countries. Barcelona has plenty of talent in that situation, but Hansi Flick does not see it as an issue for them.

Flick said: “We’ll train and give some rest to the players who stay, as always. I don’t think about what may happen to the international players, I don’t think about potential injuries. There’s a World Cup and everybody wants to play. It’s going to be good for them to disconnect from this routine and come back with more energy. It’s positive for us.”

Barcelona have most of their regular starters traveling around the world to represent their countries. Before that happens, though, they have an important match against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday to keep Real Madrid behind them in La Liga.

Flick on Rashford, Cancelo and Martín’s continuities

Three talking points for the summer in Barcelona involve current players who may leave the club. The main topic is Marcus Rashford, with the English forward’s dip in form making the purchase clause seem too high for the Spanish club.

Rashford must improve his recent form to stay in Barcelona (Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Rashford arrived at Barcelona on loan from Manchester United, with €30 million as the price to make the move permanent. There have been reports of talks between the clubs about the fee, but the forward will need to improve if he wants to stay with Flick’s team.

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About Rashford, João Cancelo and Gerard Martín, the manager said: “We need everybody until the end and then we’ll see. There’s a World Cup. I believe in my players. Cancelo, Rashford and Martín give us quality. We’ll talk at the end and we’ll see what happens. Now is not the time to say, ‘I want this one, I don’t want this one.’ Anything can happen.”

Flick on the number 9

One spot in the lineup that could change in the future is the number 9 position. With Robert Lewandowski nearing the end of his contract and Ferrán Torres not performing at the same level as his teammate, the question about the Spanish forward has come up.

Flick backed the younger player after being asked by the media: “The important thing is to be dynamic, to be active. Ferran was good in the training session. I see him with confidence. He’s making the effort to get back to his best level.”

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