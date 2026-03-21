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USMNT on alert as coach Pochettino linked with La Liga side Athletic Club

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Mauricio Pochettino, head coach of the USMNT.
© Jamie Sabau/Getty ImagesMauricio Pochettino, head coach of the USMNT.

Athletic Club will be without a head coach at the end of the current La Liga season, as Ernesto Valverde announced earlier this week. Following that news, speculation has begun over his potential successor, with USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino among the names mentioned.

According to Diario AS, the leading candidate to take over the Spanish club for the 2026-27 season is Edin Terzic, former Borussia Dortmund head coach. However, Mundo Deportivo adds a broader list of options. “Among them are Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth), Iñigo Pérez (Rayo Vallecano), Claudio Giráldez (Celta de Vigo), and Mauricio Pochettino (United States),” the report states.

This is not the first time Pochettino’s future has been the subject of speculation. It is widely expected that he will remain with the USMNT through the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he faces the major challenge of leading the host nation, but beyond that, his next step remains uncertain.

The Argentine coach was hired in 2024 and has since managed 22 matches, recording 13 wins, two draws, and seven losses. During that stretch, the USMNT finished as runners-up in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, losing to Mexico. Pochettino’s contract runs for two years and is set to expire following the World Cup.

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Pochettino’s ties to La Liga

Pochettino being linked with a La Liga club comes as no surprise, given his long history in Spain. He was an icon for Espanyol during his playing career, making 318 appearances across 10 seasons in two different spells (1994 to 2000 and 2004 to 2006).

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After retiring, Pochettino began his managerial career at Espanyol, where he worked from January 2009 to November 2012. He later moved to Southampton in the Premier League, and from there his career took off, leading him to Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea before arriving in the United States.

Real Madrid, another potential destination for Pochettino

Recently, Mauricio Pochettino has also been mentioned as a potential candidate to take over at Real Madrid, possibly replacing Alvaro Arbeloa. However, that possibility—like the Athletic Club link—would only materialize after the World Cup.

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