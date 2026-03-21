Neymar at center of controversy as father criticizes Carlo Ancelotti for Brazil omission from pre-2026 World Cup friendlies

The tension surrounding Neymar’s international future has reached a new level, with the Brazilian star once again omitted from the national team squad under Carlo Ancelotti. The decision has not only raised eyebrows across the soccer world but has also stirred strong emotions within the player’s inner circle.

While Neymar continues his efforts to regain top form at Santos, Ancelotti appears focused on building a competitive and balanced squad for the Brazil national team, even if it means making difficult and controversial decisions. The veteran’s absence from the squad for upcoming friendlies against France and Croatia marks a significant moment in Ancelotti’s tenure. Out of five squad selections made by the Italian coach, Neymar has not been included in any, signaling a clear shift in approach.

Previously, the forward’s absence could be explained by injury concerns. However, now that he has returned to action at club level, the reasoning appears more tactical and performance-based. Ancelotti is prioritizing current form, match rhythm, and overall contribution over reputation, a philosophy that is reshaping the hierarchy within the Selecao.

This approach reflects a broader strategy. The coach is focused on building cohesion and consistency ahead of the World Cup, rather than relying on established stars. With a record of four wins, two draws, and two losses in his first eight matches, the experienced tactician is still fine-tuning his system and identifying the players best suited to execute it.

Vinicius Junior is subbed off by Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil.

What did Neymar’s father say?

The underlying tension became more apparent midway through the unfolding story, when Neymar’s father publicly addressed the situation. His words, shared via social media, carried both encouragement and subtle criticism: “Not everything happens when we want it to, but everything has a purpose. Now it’s time to look ahead, focus on the present, and do what you love. We have to go through the process.”

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This message, while framed as support, was widely interpreted as a response to the coach’s decision. It reflected frustration within Neymar’s camp, particularly given the player’s efforts to return from injury and re-establish himself.

The timing of the statement added further weight, coming just as the Brazil national team prepares for high-profile fixtures in the United States. For many observers, it highlighted the growing disconnect between the player’s expectations and the coach’s vision.

Raphinha celebrates with Neymar Jr. of Brazil.

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Shift in philosophy under Ancelotti

Ancelotti’s handling of Neymar’s situation underscores a broader transformation within the Brazil setup. The message is clear: no player is guaranteed a place based on past achievements.

Instead, the focus is firmly on performance and readiness. The 34-year-old forward, despite his status as the national team’s all-time leading scorer, is currently viewed as lacking the sharpness required at the highest level. He is still recovering consistency, rhythm, and peak physical condition, factors that are crucial in a team preparing for a major tournament.