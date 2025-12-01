Gianni Infantino, FIFA to test new anti–time-wasting rule with 2026 World Cup on the horizon

The 2026 World Cup is less than seven months away, and excitement continues to build around what will be the largest edition in the tournament’s history. With the countdown underway, Gianni Infantino and FIFA are set to test a new anti–time-wasting rule ahead of the competition.

One of the most common tactics for teams protecting a lead is for players to exaggerate or fake injuries to slow the pace, break the opponent’s rhythm, and frustrate spectators. Although players who receive medical attention must exit the field and wait for the referee’s signal to return, the brief stoppage often benefits the defending team, allowing them to regroup.

Now, a new rule will be tested in which any player who requires medical attention (except in two specific scenarios) must leave the field for approximately two minutes before returning, forcing his team to play with 10 men. Pierluigi Collina, chairman of FIFA’s Referees Committee, announced that the rule will debut at the Arab Cup, held December 1-18 in Qatar.

In an interview with Qatar’s Al Kass Sports channel, Collina explained the change: “When a player is injured and the medical staff enters the field, he must exit and remain off for a set amount of time, which could be two minutes. During that period, the team will play with one fewer player. This experiment had been considered for future implementation, but with the upcoming Arab Cup, FIFA president Gianni Infantino decided it should be applied in this tournament.”

Chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee Pierluigi Collina.

The legendary referee also outlined the exceptions designed to prevent unfair punishment. “The only exceptions that would allow a player to stay on the field after medical personnel enter are when the opposing player involved in the incident receives a yellow card or is sent off. Naturally, the goalkeeper will also not be required to leave the field for two minutes,” Collina added.

Infantino and the push to ‘optimize’ soccer

Soccer has long been more reluctant than other major sports to implement new rules, with VAR being the clearest example, with some fans still resistant to its use. This latest rule, backed by Infantino for the Arab Cup, is viewed as another bold effort to “optimize” the sport and make it more entertaining.

Following the successful rollout of the eight-second goalkeeper possession rule earlier this year, Collina commented on the direction FIFA is taking: “IFAB and FIFA are considering experiments to make football more attractive, exciting, and enjoyable for fans and everyone involved. I’ve noticed that since July 1, when the rule stating that a goalkeeper may not hold the ball for more than eight seconds was changed to allow a corner kick to be awarded if violated, no one has been penalized.“

With VAR challenges tested at the 2025 U-20 World Cup and this new rule now debuting in the Arab Cup, Collina is eager to see what comes next. “They understood the rule had to be respected, and it has brought great benefits. From that success comes another trial that I believe will be respected and helpful in combating simulation,” concluded the chairman of FIFA’s Referees Committee.

