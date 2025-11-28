Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Rule bent too far for Cristiano Ronaldo in Lionel Messi deja vu? FIFA and Gianni Infantino face 2026 World Cup legal storm after Portugal star’s red card U-turn

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Portugal and Lionel Messi (R) of Argentina.
© Rafal Oleksiewicz & Daniel Jayo/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (L) of Portugal and Lionel Messi (R) of Argentina.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gianni Infantino both stand at the center of a controversy that has shaken the foundations of soccer governance. What happened this summer for Lionel Messi at the 2025 Club World Cup has now re-emerged on a much bigger stage, placing FIFA under unprecedented scrutiny. This time, however, the consequences are far heavier: FIFA’s special treatment of Ronaldo has ignited tensions so serious that multiple nations are now taking action.

The incident that sparked global outrage was simple enough. During Portugal’s qualifier in Dublin, Ronaldo, frustrated and trailing 2-0, drove his elbow into the back of defender Dara O’Shea. Initially cautioned, the challenge was upgraded to a red card after VAR review. Under FIFA’s Disciplinary Code, violent conduct demands a minimum three-match ban.

By the letter of the law, Ronaldo should have missed Portugal’s final qualifier and their first two matches at the World Cup. Instead, something entirely different happened. FIFA announced that only one match would be served, and that the remaining two games were suspended for a full year, conditional on Ronaldo not committing a similar offence.

“In line with article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the serving of the two remaining matches has been suspended under a one-year probation period,” the governing body stated. It was the first international red card of Ronaldo’s 226-game career — and, according to critics, the reason FIFA used to justify the dramatic leniency.

Tweet placeholder
Gianni Infantino makes bold five-word 2026 World Cup claim about Lionel Messi’s role: FIFA president shockingly forgets about Cristiano Ronaldo

see also

Gianni Infantino makes bold five-word 2026 World Cup claim about Lionel Messi’s role: FIFA president shockingly forgets about Cristiano Ronaldo

The backlash erupts

If FIFA expected the decision to pass quietly, it miscalculated on a historic scale. Leading analysts, fans, and several federations accused it of bending the rules to protect a global superstar — and, by extension, its tournament.

Advertisement

The Daily Mail reported that multiple nations are already exploring whether they can challenge FIFA’s decision through legal channels if drawn against Portugal. The goal: restore the original suspension and prevent Ronaldo from playing.

Those familiar with potential proceedings have described it to the Daily Mail as a possible test case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The challenge would need to establish direct competitive harm and that FIFA’s exercise of Article 27 was unfair, disproportionate, or inconsistent. Legal experts note the difficulty of overturning a decision rooted in discretionary authority — but the principle, not the probability, is what fuels the discussions.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match against Republic of Ireland.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match against Republic of Ireland.

Advertisement
Beyond goals: The ultimate unbreakable record Cristiano Ronaldo could shatter at 2026 World Cup to eclipse Lionel Messi’s legacy forever

see also

Beyond goals: The ultimate unbreakable record Cristiano Ronaldo could shatter at 2026 World Cup to eclipse Lionel Messi’s legacy forever

Troubling precedent for Infantino’s FIFA

Questions about FIFA’s treatment of megastars are hardly new, but this case arrives at a delicate moment. Only months ago, Infantino was criticized for securing Inter Miami’s entry into the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup under questionable justification, widely interpreted as a move to ensure Lionel Messi’s involvement.

Lionel Messi injury

Lionel Messi at the 2026 Club World Cup

Now the same debate has returned — but with the stakes dramatically higher. A World Cup is not a marketing exhibition. It is the most prestigious tournament in soccer, supposedly governed by rules applied equally to every player. FIFA has, on rare occasions, reduced bans before a World Cup. But never — until now — has it suspended part of a violent-conduct suspension specifically to allow a player to appear at the tournament.

Advertisement

The reason so many federations are concerned is clear: If Ronaldo’s ban can be suspended, what stops other players from arguing the same? If disciplinary decisions depend on commercial value, are they still disciplinary decisions at all?

And if Portugal gains access to its most prolific scorer — the most productive goalscorer in international soccer history, with five goals in this qualifying campaign alone — do their group opponents have legitimate grounds to argue competitive disadvantage? The debate has already begun.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Only Cristiano Ronaldo worth it: Saudi prince’s blunt four-word remark threatens Saudi Pro League’s mega moves for Vinicius, Bruno Fernandes, and Robert Lewandowski

Only Cristiano Ronaldo worth it: Saudi prince’s blunt four-word remark threatens Saudi Pro League’s mega moves for Vinicius, Bruno Fernandes, and Robert Lewandowski

Ronaldo remains the undisputed face of the league and continues to deliver on and off the pitch, yet a powerful voice inside Saudi soccer has issued a warning that could impact future moves for the likes of Vinicius, Bruno Fernandes, and Robert Lewandowski.

When is Cristiano Ronaldo’s next game? Al Nassr star faces long break due to FIFA calendar

When is Cristiano Ronaldo’s next game? Al Nassr star faces long break due to FIFA calendar

Cristiano Ronaldo will be facing a long break due to FIFA calendar until his next game with Al Nassr.

Kylian Mbappe joins Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive Real Madrid Champions League milestone after four-goal performance

Kylian Mbappe joins Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive Real Madrid Champions League milestone after four-goal performance

While Kylian Mbappe's first season did not meet expectations, the French star is already leaving a mark in the 2025-26 season with Real Madrid. He has joined Cristiano Ronaldo by reaching a significant Champions League milestone after delivering an impressive four-goal performance.

Lamine Yamal to get unexpected experienced reinforcement in Spain? Sergio Ramos’ 2026 World Cup dream sparks final decision on his Monterrey future

Lamine Yamal to get unexpected experienced reinforcement in Spain? Sergio Ramos’ 2026 World Cup dream sparks final decision on his Monterrey future

In Spain’s new generation, led by Lamine Yamal, the idea of adding a titan like Sergio Ramos to the 2026 World Cup squad feels almost impossible — yet that is precisely the storyline unfolding behind the scenes.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo