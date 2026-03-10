Trending topics:
FIFA president Gianni Infantino names his favorite to win the 2026 World Cup

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

FIFA president Gianni Infantino.
© Omar VegaFIFA president Gianni Infantino.

With the 2026 World Cup getting closer, fans from every continent are eagerly waiting for the action to begin while making their predictions about which teams and players will stand out the most. Even FIFA president Gianni Infantino has now shared his opinion on the matter.

During a recent interview with Diario AS, Infantino was asked which team he believes is the main favorite to win the title in North America this summer. “Spain are one of the favorites, along with others, of course,he began.

“We already know the strength of Spain,” the FIFA president later added, referring to the fact that they are the reigning champions of the UEFA European Championship and finalists of the 2025 UEFA Nations League. “The number one team in the rankings has to be the favorite for the World Cup,” he argued.

Infantino’s comments are in line with the opinion of many analysts, who see Spain as one of the most well-balanced teams in international soccer right now, both collectively and individually. Head coach Luis De La Fuente has managed to blend talented young players with experienced veterans, and that formula has delivered results, with titles that place the European champions among the leading contenders heading into the World Cup.

Lamine Yamal of Spain celebrates scoring with Nico Williams.

Infantino confident it will be a great World Cup

With three months to go before kickoff, the World Cup currently appears to be surrounded more by social and political debates than by on-field storylines. However, Gianni Infantino does not seem concerned about that at all.

Spain FA president reveals Finalissima vs. Messi's Argentina most likely to move away from Qatar

see also

The World Cup will be fantastic, phenomenal. There is unprecedented excitement in the United States, Mexico and Canada,” the FIFA president said in the same interview. “In four weeks we have had more than 500 million ticket requests… All the stadiums will be full — it’s going to be a huge celebration.”

Infantino also suggested that hosting the tournament in a country not traditionally considered one of the sport’s biggest strongholds will not be a negative factor. “When people used to say that in the United States football — or ‘soccer,’ as they call it — was not highly regarded, that has changed. It will be a success,” he said.

It will be the first World Cup with 48 teams, 104 matches, 16 cities, three countries. We are looking at something enormous,” the FIFA president added. “It’s more than a tournament, more than a sporting competition — it’s a social event that will make the world stop and watch.”

