Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Xabi Alonso seems to be facing problems: Some Real Madrid players reportedly keep growing doubts with the coach

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesXabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Xabi Alonso appeared to be a great signing for Real Madrid at the start of the 2025-26 season, but alleged problems in the dressing room seem to have changed this dynamic. Although the team has managed to stay competitive in the Champions League, their reality in LaLiga is quite different, losing their lead to Barcelona. Additionally, the Spaniard seems to be experiencing issues in the dressing room, with reports suggesting that some players have doubts.

In order to resolve issues within the locker room, Xabi Alonso spoke with several Real Madrid players to ask them what could be improved and how their problems could be solved, reported Edu Aguirre. Nonetheless, Mario Cortegana in The Athletic reported that the Spaniard coach continues to fail to convince a certain group of players with his methods. In fact, the coach’s messages are not reportedly getting through to the team’s dressing room.

Even though Xabi Alonso has not managed to restore balance to the team, he is not regarded as the main problem at Real Madrid, reported Mario Cortegana. A source close to The Athletic claims that Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Junior are incompatible in the same lineup. In fact, the Englishman has been a substitute in Los Blancos’ last two games, which lends credence to this information.

Real Madrid might not be at their peak currently, but they continue to be competitive across all competitions, holding the second position in La Liga and ranking among the top five in the Champions League. Xabi Alonso still has a clear opportunity to turn the team’s fortunes around. With five games remaining in 2025, the coach could focus on regaining control of the midfield, and look for a winning streak to conclude the year in a competitive form.

Real Madrid&#039;s Jude Bellingham and Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, gives instructions to Jude Bellingham.

Xabi Alonso could find Real Madrid’s missing spark with Nico Paz

At the beginning of the 2025-26 season, Real Madrid have proven to be one of the most dangerous teams on offense, with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior playing at an impressive level and improving their on-field connection. Despite this, Xabi Alonso seems unable to find a player capable of controlling the tempo in midfield, something that the supposed arrival of Nico Paz could solve and restore the team’s dominance.

Advertisement
Kylian Mbappé–Vinícius Júnior duo taking off? Real Madrid boss addresses stars’ situation

see also

Kylian Mbappé–Vinícius Júnior duo taking off? Real Madrid boss addresses stars’ situation

Despite Xabi Alonso’s numerous options in midfield, none have managed to dictate the team’s tempo effectively. As a result, Real Madrid plan to activate Nico Paz’s buyback clause in January 2026, according to Gaston Edul’s report. With Paz’s comeback, the coach may finally have the player who can orchestrate the team, potentially solving one of the season’s biggest issues to revert its current unstable situation.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Kylian Mbappé–Vinícius Júnior duo taking off? Real Madrid boss addresses stars’ situation

Kylian Mbappé–Vinícius Júnior duo taking off? Real Madrid boss addresses stars’ situation

Xabi Alonso addressed the attacking duo of Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, and the situation between the two Real Madrid stars.

Kylian Mbappé makes honest admission on Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid staff after poker vs. Olympiakos

Kylian Mbappé makes honest admission on Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid staff after poker vs. Olympiakos

After converting a poker against Olympiakos, Kylian Mbappé made an honest admission on head coach Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid staff amid squad drama.

Xabi Alonso sheds light on relationship with Vinicius Junior amid Real Madrid squad drama

Xabi Alonso sheds light on relationship with Vinicius Junior amid Real Madrid squad drama

With rumors of a heated Real Madrid locker room rising, head coach Xabi Alonso shed some light on his relationship with star Vinicius Junior.

How to watch Independiente Medellin vs America de Cali in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Colombian Torneo Finalizacion

How to watch Independiente Medellin vs America de Cali in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Colombian Torneo Finalizacion

Independiente Medellin take on America de Cali in a Matchday 4 showdown of the 2025 Torneo Finalizacion semifinal quadrangular. Here you can check every key detail, including kickoff information and how to watch the action on both TV and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo