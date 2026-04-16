Iran’s 2026 World Cup fate decided as FIFA president Gianni Infantino reveals its true status

The countdown to the 2026 World Cup continues to build momentum, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino stepping forward to address one of the most discussed uncertainties surrounding the tournament. As the global stage prepares for its biggest edition yet, questions about participating nations, mainly Iran, have added an extra layer of intrigue.

The tournament itself is shaping up to be historic in every sense. Set to feature 48 teams for the first time, the competition is expected to generate more than $11 billion in revenue, underlining its massive global appeal. With matches spread across multiple host nations, anticipation continues to grow among fans and stakeholders alike. The 2026 edition promises to redefine the scale of international soccer.

With 48 teams divided into 12 groups, followed by an expanded knockout phase, the structure introduces a new level of competition and opportunity. This format ensures more nations are involved, increasing both representation and unpredictability. Also, more than 500 million ticket requests have already been recorded, highlighting the event’s reach across all continents.

As speculation intensified, FIFA moved to clarify its stance on Iran’s participation. “The Iranian team is coming for sure,” Infantino told CNBC, firmly addressing the uncertainty surrounding the situation. His statement confirmed that Iran will participate in the 2026 World Cup, putting an end to weeks of doubt.

Infantino emphasized the fundamental principle behind the decision. “They represent their people. They have qualified. The players want to play,” he explained, reinforcing FIFA’s commitment to sporting merit.

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Keeping the focus on soccer

Beyond the confirmation itself, Infantino highlighted a deeper philosophy guiding FIFA’s decisions. “Sports should be outside of politics,” he stated, acknowledging the challenges while maintaining a clear stance. The aim is to preserve the tournament as a platform for unity and competition, regardless of external circumstances.

He also acknowledged the realities of the world while defending this approach. “We don’t live on the moon, we live on planet Earth,” Infantino said, before adding that FIFA continues to work toward building connections through soccer. These remarks underline the balance between idealism and practicality in organizing a global event.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh of Iran celebrates during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers

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Iran’s road ahead for the tournament

Looking ahead, the focus shifts back to the competition itself. Iran is scheduled to play its group-stage matches against New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt, with games set to take place in major U.S. cities. If successful, further matches would continue within the same host nation as the tournament progresses.

The broader objective remains ensuring a successful and secure event. “A win would be that we have a successful World Cup from a security point of view, so no incidents,” Infantino explained. Delivering high-quality matches while maintaining safety standards stands at the core of FIFA’s vision.