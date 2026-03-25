FIFA reveals date for final 2026 World Cup ticket sale window as price complaints grow

The world’s biggest soccer event is inching closer, yet tension hangs in the air long before the first whistle blows. FIFA has confirmed that its long-awaited “last-minute” ticket window for the 2026 World Cup is officially scheduled, even as supporters voice fierce opposition to soaring prices.

The governing body insists that demand is unprecedented, framing the upcoming sales phase as an opportunity rather than an obstacle. Fans, however, fear it may be little more than another rushed scramble in a process already marked by frustration. Despite the excitement surrounding a World Cup hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, many supporters feel sidelined.

Reports of heavy financial burdens, obscure terms, and unpredictable ticket costs have continued to overshadow the buildup to the final sales wave. Critics say loyal followers of the game, especially those traveling long distances, face a system that rewards speed, luck, and deep pockets rather than devotion.

At the heart of the controversy is the price of entry to soccer’s most iconic matches. Consumer associations in Europe have gone as far as filing a formal complaint, claiming FIFA’s methods constitute an abuse of monopoly power. For fans hoping to follow their national team across three countries, the ticketing landscape has become something of a minefield rather than a celebration.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino shows U.S. President Donald Trump the World Cup Trophy in the Oval Office.

Just before the next major phase unfolds, FIFA has clarified when the final sales will open to the public, a date many supporters instantly recognized, not for its convenience, but for its symbolism. And that date is April 1, the day FIFA opens general access to the final sales window.

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Final ticket phase begins as FIFA confirms release

According to FIFA’s official statement, “tickets will be available to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 1.” The Last-Minute Sales Phase launches immediately after the final six qualifying spots are determined, with four European play-off winners and two intercontinental finalists rounding out the tournament field.

see also Cristiano Ronaldo vs. James Rodriguez fuels unprecedented 2026 World Cup hype: FIFA flooded with 500 million ticket requests despite price backlash

This marks the final opportunity for supporters to secure seats for the largest World Cup in history, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches across the three host nations. FIFA highlighted that, for the first time in this cycle, fans will be allowed to select specific seats, departing from the previous system of rigid four-tiered categories.

Additionally, “those who have already purchased tickets will be able to see their assigned seat locations from April 1,” a change intended to add clarity after months of uncertainty. Yet while choice has expanded, so too have concerns over the cost of that choice.

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Supporter groups file formal complaints over “excessive” prices

The Soccer Supporters Europe group has spearheaded a major pushback, calling FIFA’s pricing model “a monumental betrayal.” The organization accused the governing body of “opaque and unfair purchasing conditions,” arguing that fans are left with only two options: “pay up or lose out.”

With final tickets reaching $4,185 at face value and resale listings exploding to $190,000 per seat, supporters say affordability has all but vanished. Dynamic pricing, described by Gianni Infantino as a reflection of “high demand”, has become the primary target of complaints. Critics argue that the model lacks safeguards, allowing prices to surge without warning.

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Meanwhile, a small allocation of $60 tickets has offered little relief, as FSE claims they were “virtually sold out before sales opened to the general public.” European regulators are now assessing the formal complaint filed with the European Commission.