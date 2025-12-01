Brazil legend Ronaldinho reveals who he ranks as the best dribbler after Lionel Messi and Neymar

Ronaldinho is celebrated as one of the greatest players in soccer history, not for an overwhelming goalscoring record or a mountain of assists, but for his unmatched dribbling and unmistakable style. As one of the sport’s most influential figures, the Brazil legend has now shared who he believes is the best dribbler after Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Generally, playing alongside Messi and Neymar is a privilege for any teammate, but in this case Ronaldinho became a mentor to both. Already established as one of the world’s best and winner of the 2005 Ballon d’Or, the Brazilian served as Messi’s early guide at FC Barcelona and later shared the Brazil national team with Neymar. All three, however, will be remembered for highlight reels filled with defenders left behind.

Speaking through EA Sports on TikTok, Ronaldinho named the player he places just below his former teammates: “After Messi and Neymar, the best dribbler for me has always been Eden Hazard. The way he moves with the ball reminds me of street football, the joy, the flair, the freedom. He doesn’t just dribble to entertain; he dribbles to create, to break the defence apart, to make football beautiful again.“

The legend went on to explain how Hazard’s natural movement sets him apart. “Players like him make fans fall in love with the game all over again. Football has had many magicians, but Hazard’s magic came naturally, no tricks, no showboating, just rhythm and brilliance,” he added.

Eden Hazard of Chelsea runs with the ball under pressure from Harry Arter of AFC Bournemouth.

One of Ronaldinho’s defining traits, beyond his talent, was his ever-present smile—a reflection of the joy he always said he felt on the field. “He played with happiness, and that’s something I’ve always respected,” he concluded regarding Hazard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Neymar’s 2026 World Cup spot in danger? Carlo Ancelotti drops a surprising warning to the Brazil veteran

Hazard, the best Premier League player of the 2010s

Despite a disappointing stint at Real Madrid that ultimately led to his retirement at just 32, Eden Hazard built a lasting Premier League legacy in a Chelsea shirt. He was recently inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame, with the league’s official site even naming him the best player of the 2010 decade.

With 85 goals and 57 assists in 245 games, Hazard’s greatest impact came with the ball at his feet. Across seven seasons with the Blues, the Belgian attempted 1,441 dribbles and completed 909, more than any other player during that span, showcasing a level of dominance in one-on-one situations rarely seen in the league.