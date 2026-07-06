Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup
Comments

How to watch Portugal vs Spain in USA: 2026 World Cup Round of 16, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal
© Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Portugal vs Spain on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Portugal vs Spain
WHAT 2026 World Cup
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Monday, July 6, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The Iberian Derby takes center stage in the Round of 16 as Portugal and Spain collide in a high-stakes knockout match. Portugal enters this clash unbeaten in nine consecutive games and carries the immense pressure of a golden generation seeking to deliver a global trophy in what is expected to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final tournament appearance. The talent is undeniable, but the urgency to translate potential into glory has never been higher.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Spain arrives in North America as the reigning European champions, riding a phenomenal 34-match unbeaten streak in regulation time. Under Luis de la Fuente, they have evolved from a possession-only side into a lethal, direct team. For La Roja, this match is a crucial test in their quest to establish a new dynasty, making this encounter a battle of legacy versus destiny that promises fireworks.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This tournament has showcased two distinct but effective tactical philosophies. Spain has been a force of control, dominating opponents with an average of 68.2% possession and suffocating attacks before they begin. Their defensive metrics are staggering, allowing just 0.21 expected goals (xG) and 4.75 shots per game, the best in the competition. They aim to pin teams back and methodically break them down.

Portugal, in contrast, thrives in transition. While capable of controlling possession, their most dangerous weapon is the blistering pace of their forwards against a high defensive line. Roberto Martínez’s side has consistently overperformed its xG, a testament to the clinical finishing of its attackers. The central tactical battle will be in midfield, where Spain’s ability to control the tempo will be tested by Portugal‘s disruptive counter-press.

Advertisement

The motivations for both squads are crystal clear. For Spain, this is about cementing their status as the world’s premier team and avoiding the painful early knockout exits that marred their 2018 and 2022 campaigns. For Portugal, this is the last dance for a legendary generation. Failure is not an option, and the pressure to finally deliver on the biggest stage adds a layer of intense drama to this fixture.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This will be the 42nd meeting between these historic rivals, with Spain holding a significant historical advantage with 18 wins to Portugal‘s six. However, recent history tells a much different story, one of incredibly tight and tense encounters. This fixture has become synonymous with draws, a trend that could define how to watch Portugal vs Spain in USA.

An astonishing six of the last seven matches between Portugal and Spain have ended in a draw after 90 minutes. Their last meeting was in the 2025 Nations League final, which ended 2-2 before Portugal claimed the trophy on penalties. Their last encounter on the global stage was an instant classic—a 3-3 draw during the 2018 tournament group stage, featuring a memorable Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick.

Advertisement

These trends point toward another hard-fought battle. The only exception to the recent run of draws was a narrow 1-0 Spain victory in the 2022 Nations League. Bettors should also note that eight of Portugal‘s last ten games against European opposition have featured three or more goals, suggesting that while the result may be tight, the action on the pitch will be anything but dull.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers face key decisions heading into this massive clash, with Portugal at full strength while Spain monitors a key injury.

For Portugal, manager Roberto Martínez has a fully fit squad to choose from and is expected to name the same starting eleven that secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Croatia in the Round of 32. Gonçalo Ramos, the hero of that match with an injury-time winner, will likely start on the bench again, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack.

Advertisement

Spain’s manager, Luis de la Fuente, has a significant concern over the fitness of dynamic winger Nico Williams, who is doubtful with a groin injury. His absence would be a blow, likely paving the way for Alex Baena to start on the left flank. The rest of the team that comfortably defeated Austria 3-0 is expected to remain unchanged.

Portugal Projected XI (4-2-3-1):
Costa; Mendes, Veiga, Dias, Cancelo; Neves, Vitinha; Leão, Fernandes, Neto; Ronaldo.
This lineup is built for explosive counter-attacks. The pace of Rafael Leão and Pedro Neto on the wings will be crucial in exploiting the space behind Spain‘s high defensive line, with Bruno Fernandes orchestrating the offense.

Spain Projected XI (4-2-3-1):
Simón; Cucurella, Laporte, Cubarsí, Porro; Rodri, Pedri; Baena, Olmo, Yamal; Oyarzabal.
This team is designed to dominate the ball. Rodri will anchor the midfield, while Pedri and Dani Olmo provide the creative spark. Lamine Yamal will be the primary threat from the right, looking to continue his sensational tournament form.

Advertisement

More details on how to watch

The Portugal vs Spain live stream is available in the United States on Fubo. You can watch the game on a wide variety of devices, including your television, computer, smartphone, or tablet. The correct Portugal vs Spain channel will give you access to all the action.

In addition to the 2026 tournament, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top-tier soccer competitions. You can stream leagues such as LaLiga, Liga MX, and many other domestic and international tournaments throughout the year.

A subscription costs just $14.99/month, offering incredible value for soccer fans. This plan ensures you won’t miss a single moment of the knockout stages and beyond. Finding a way to watch Portugal vs Spain US TV coverage is simple with this service.

Advertisement

SEE MORE: For a complete list of games, see our World Cup TV schedule.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Nico Williams starting for Spain against Portugal at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Nico Williams starting for Spain against Portugal at the 2026 World Cup?

Nico Williams turned into one of Spain's main absences in the starting lineup to face Portugal in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16.

Why isn’t Rafael Leao starting for Portugal against Spain at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Rafael Leao starting for Portugal against Spain at the 2026 World Cup?

As Portugal prepares for another defining night, many supporters are wondering what is really behind Roberto Martinez's selection and whether it could shape Cristiano Ronaldo's pursuit of World Cup glory.

Portugal vs Spain LIVE Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal headline showdown at Arlington Stadium (0-0)

Portugal vs Spain LIVE Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal headline showdown at Arlington Stadium (0-0)

After a hard-fought Round of 32, Spain and Portugal face each other for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup. With both teams regarded as top contenders, the match is expected to be highly competitive. Here, we will provide minute-by-minute live coverage.

Are Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal playing? Portugal vs Spain confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Are Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal playing? Portugal vs Spain confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Spain and Portugal face off in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. As two of the tournament's top title contenders, the match is expected to be highly competitive. Because of this, fans will be closely watching the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal heading into the game.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo