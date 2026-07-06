How to watch Portugal vs Spain in USA: 2026 World Cup Round of 16, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Portugal vs Spain on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Portugal vs Spain WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Monday, July 6, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The Iberian Derby takes center stage in the Round of 16 as Portugal and Spain collide in a high-stakes knockout match. Portugal enters this clash unbeaten in nine consecutive games and carries the immense pressure of a golden generation seeking to deliver a global trophy in what is expected to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final tournament appearance. The talent is undeniable, but the urgency to translate potential into glory has never been higher.

Spain arrives in North America as the reigning European champions, riding a phenomenal 34-match unbeaten streak in regulation time. Under Luis de la Fuente, they have evolved from a possession-only side into a lethal, direct team. For La Roja, this match is a crucial test in their quest to establish a new dynasty, making this encounter a battle of legacy versus destiny that promises fireworks.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This tournament has showcased two distinct but effective tactical philosophies. Spain has been a force of control, dominating opponents with an average of 68.2% possession and suffocating attacks before they begin. Their defensive metrics are staggering, allowing just 0.21 expected goals (xG) and 4.75 shots per game, the best in the competition. They aim to pin teams back and methodically break them down.

Portugal, in contrast, thrives in transition. While capable of controlling possession, their most dangerous weapon is the blistering pace of their forwards against a high defensive line. Roberto Martínez’s side has consistently overperformed its xG, a testament to the clinical finishing of its attackers. The central tactical battle will be in midfield, where Spain’s ability to control the tempo will be tested by Portugal‘s disruptive counter-press.

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The motivations for both squads are crystal clear. For Spain, this is about cementing their status as the world’s premier team and avoiding the painful early knockout exits that marred their 2018 and 2022 campaigns. For Portugal, this is the last dance for a legendary generation. Failure is not an option, and the pressure to finally deliver on the biggest stage adds a layer of intense drama to this fixture.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This will be the 42nd meeting between these historic rivals, with Spain holding a significant historical advantage with 18 wins to Portugal‘s six. However, recent history tells a much different story, one of incredibly tight and tense encounters. This fixture has become synonymous with draws, a trend that could define how to watch Portugal vs Spain in USA.

An astonishing six of the last seven matches between Portugal and Spain have ended in a draw after 90 minutes. Their last meeting was in the 2025 Nations League final, which ended 2-2 before Portugal claimed the trophy on penalties. Their last encounter on the global stage was an instant classic—a 3-3 draw during the 2018 tournament group stage, featuring a memorable Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick.

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These trends point toward another hard-fought battle. The only exception to the recent run of draws was a narrow 1-0 Spain victory in the 2022 Nations League. Bettors should also note that eight of Portugal‘s last ten games against European opposition have featured three or more goals, suggesting that while the result may be tight, the action on the pitch will be anything but dull.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers face key decisions heading into this massive clash, with Portugal at full strength while Spain monitors a key injury.

For Portugal, manager Roberto Martínez has a fully fit squad to choose from and is expected to name the same starting eleven that secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Croatia in the Round of 32. Gonçalo Ramos, the hero of that match with an injury-time winner, will likely start on the bench again, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack.

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Spain’s manager, Luis de la Fuente, has a significant concern over the fitness of dynamic winger Nico Williams, who is doubtful with a groin injury. His absence would be a blow, likely paving the way for Alex Baena to start on the left flank. The rest of the team that comfortably defeated Austria 3-0 is expected to remain unchanged.

Portugal Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Costa; Mendes, Veiga, Dias, Cancelo; Neves, Vitinha; Leão, Fernandes, Neto; Ronaldo.

This lineup is built for explosive counter-attacks. The pace of Rafael Leão and Pedro Neto on the wings will be crucial in exploiting the space behind Spain‘s high defensive line, with Bruno Fernandes orchestrating the offense.

Spain Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Simón; Cucurella, Laporte, Cubarsí, Porro; Rodri, Pedri; Baena, Olmo, Yamal; Oyarzabal.

This team is designed to dominate the ball. Rodri will anchor the midfield, while Pedri and Dani Olmo provide the creative spark. Lamine Yamal will be the primary threat from the right, looking to continue his sensational tournament form.

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More details on how to watch

The Portugal vs Spain live stream is available in the United States on Fubo. You can watch the game on a wide variety of devices, including your television, computer, smartphone, or tablet. The correct Portugal vs Spain channel will give you access to all the action.

In addition to the 2026 tournament, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top-tier soccer competitions. You can stream leagues such as LaLiga, Liga MX, and many other domestic and international tournaments throughout the year.

A subscription costs just $14.99/month, offering incredible value for soccer fans. This plan ensures you won’t miss a single moment of the knockout stages and beyond. Finding a way to watch Portugal vs Spain US TV coverage is simple with this service.

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SEE MORE: For a complete list of games, see our World Cup TV schedule.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.