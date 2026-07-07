World Cup Recap: Spain Edges Portugal in Iberian Derby; Belgium Eliminates USA

The Round of 16 carnage has officially claimed the last standing co-host of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. On the newest edition of The 90th Minute, hosts Dan Riccio and Blake Price return to unpack a massive day of knockout football that saw North American hopes completely extinguished and a legendary international career come to a heartbreaking end.

Listen to the full episode on Spotify to hear the complete tactical matchday breakdown.

The show leads with Belgium’s emphatic, dominant victory over the United States Men’s National Team. Spearheaded by a sensational two-goal performance from Charles De Ketelaere, the Red Devils completely overwhelmed the American tactical setup. The hosts analyze where it all fell apart for the USMNT and evaluate whether this clinical Belgian side has what it takes to go all the way. The result cements a brutal stretch for the tournament organizers, as all three host nations have now officially bowed out in the Round of 16.

The focus then shifts to a high-stakes, legendary Iberian Derby between Spain and Portugal. In a tense tactical chess match that seemed destined for extra time, Mikel Merino popped up to strike a heartbreaking, late match-winner for La Roja. The dramatic victory punches Spain’s ticket to the final eight while abruptly ending Cristiano Ronaldo’s final World Cup dream. The guys tackle the heavy post-match debate: did Ronaldo’s presence hold a talented Portuguese squad back?

The episode winds down with a comprehensive look ahead to the remaining Round of 16 slate. The duo previews Lionel Messi and Argentina taking on a tricky Egypt squad, alongside Switzerland’s fascinating clash with an in-form Colombia side, before sharing reflections on Vancouver’s atmospheric hosting experience.

You can stream the entire daily overview right now. Check out The 90th Minute on Spotify to stay completely updated on final scores, tactical adjustments, and emerging tournament favorites.