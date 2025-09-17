Trending topics:
Primeira Liga
From Porto legend to new controversy: José Mourinho reportedly takes charge of another Portuguese club

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Mourinho’s arrival at Benfica reopens one of Portugal’s greatest rivalries, as the “Special One” once led Porto to Champions League glory and dominated the Lisbon giants.
The end of Bruno Lage’s second spell at Benfica has paved the way for a blockbuster return: José Mourinho, the legendary Portuguese coach who built his reputation at FC Porto, is expected to be announced as the new head coach in the coming hours. For Benfica fans, the move is not only shocking but also symbolic, as Mourinho’s legacy is deeply tied to Porto—Benfica’s fiercest rival.

Benfica president Rui Costa confirmed Lage’s departure following the club’s disappointing 3-2 home loss to Qarabag in the Europa League and a frustrating league draw against Santa Clara. Speaking at the Estádio da Luz, Costa thanked Lage for his dedication but admitted it was time for change.

“We just reached an agreement with Bruno Lage. He is no longer the coach of Benfica as of today,” Costa said. “We thank him for his effort, but the moment has come to move in a different direction.”

While Costa did not explicitly name the successor, Portuguese media has made it clear: Mourinho’s deal with Benfica is done, and the announcement is imminent.

Mourinho’s time at Porto and battles with Benfica

Before conquering Europe with Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid, José Mourinho became a household name at FC Porto. His tenure from 2002 to 2004 was nothing short of historic. Mourinho guided Porto to back-to-back Portuguese league titles, a UEFA Cup in 2003, and most famously, the UEFA Champions League crown in 2004.

Manchester City could lose Bernardo Silva to European giants: ‘I really want to sign him in January’

During those years, his clashes with Benfica were fiery and symbolic. In domestic competition, Porto consistently got the better of their Lisbon rivals under Mourinho, asserting dominance at a time when Benfica was struggling to match Porto’s European momentum. His sharp comments in the press and tactical brilliance on the field turned him into a villain for Benfica supporters but also laid the foundation for his reputation as the “Special One.”

That history adds an extra layer of intrigue to his appointment at Benfica. A man once seen as the face of Porto’s golden era will now attempt to guide their greatest rival back to the top of Portuguese and European soccer.

Lage’s legacy and Benfica’s next chapter

Lage’s departure ends a turbulent year. In his second stint with Benfica, he delivered a League Cup and Super Cup, but falling short in the domestic league against Sporting and stumbling in Europe made his position untenable.

Now, Benfica turns to Mourinho, a coach with a resume unmatched by most of his peers: Champions League titles, domestic triumphs across four different countries, and a reputation for instilling winning mentalities. For Benfica fans, this move could either represent the dawn of a new golden era or a gamble on a man forever tied to their greatest rival.

