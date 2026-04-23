Mbappe’s reported backing of Mourinho’s Real Madrid return addressed by coach Arbeloa

With the strong possibility that Real Madrid will finish the season without winning any trophies, Alvaro Arbeloa’s future as head coach appears all but decided. Jose Mourinho has emerged as one of the reported candidates to replace him, and that option gained traction after Kylian Mbappe liked a social media post related to the topic.

The Instagram account Score90 compared Mourinho’s previous spell at Real Madrid (between 2010 and 2013) with a potential second tenure starting this summer. The post featured images of Cristiano Ronaldo and Mesut Ozil from that era alongside current stars Mbappe and Arda Guler, highlighting similarities in profile and playing style.

“These are things I don’t even bother to evaluate, and they don’t bother me or matter to me,” Arbeloa said in Thursday’s press conference when asked about the French forward’s social media activity. “He can ‘like’ Mourinho, Julia Roberts, or whoever he wants. I don’t give it any importance.”

The coach also addressed the potential risk to his job following the team’s recent poor results. “My goal is for Real Madrid to win every time they play—not to focus on my position,” Arbeloa said. “These six remaining matches are vital for us. We have to make a huge effort, and I’ve told the players to think only about Madrid.”

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica.

Arbeloa weighs in on injuries ahead of the World Cup

The main news surrounding Real Madrid in recent hours involves the season-ending injuries to Arda Guler and Eder Militao. Both players have been ruled out for the final six La Liga matches due to muscle issues, with their recovery timelines aimed at being fully fit for the World Cup.

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see also José Mourinho has reportedly not been contacted by Real Madrid amid uncertainty with Álvaro Arbeloa

When asked whether he believes the rest of the squad might hold back in upcoming matches to avoid injuries that could jeopardize their participation in the tournament set to begin in June, the coach was clear.

“I wouldn’t understand a player holding back because of the World Cup,” said Alvaro Arbeloa, who was part of Spain’s 2010 World Cup-winning squad in South Africa. “We are Real Madrid players. Our responsibility is to fight in these six matches.”