Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
LA LIGA
Comments

Mbappe’s reported backing of Mourinho’s Real Madrid return addressed by coach Arbeloa

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa and Kilian Mbappe.
© Angel Martinez/Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesReal Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa and Kilian Mbappe.

With the strong possibility that Real Madrid will finish the season without winning any trophies, Alvaro Arbeloa’s future as head coach appears all but decided. Jose Mourinho has emerged as one of the reported candidates to replace him, and that option gained traction after Kylian Mbappe liked a social media post related to the topic.

The Instagram account Score90 compared Mourinho’s previous spell at Real Madrid (between 2010 and 2013) with a potential second tenure starting this summer. The post featured images of Cristiano Ronaldo and Mesut Ozil from that era alongside current stars Mbappe and Arda Guler, highlighting similarities in profile and playing style.

“These are things I don’t even bother to evaluate, and they don’t bother me or matter to me,” Arbeloa said in Thursday’s press conference when asked about the French forward’s social media activity. “He can ‘like’ Mourinho, Julia Roberts, or whoever he wants. I don’t give it any importance.”

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The coach also addressed the potential risk to his job following the team’s recent poor results. “My goal is for Real Madrid to win every time they play—not to focus on my position,” Arbeloa said. “These six remaining matches are vital for us. We have to make a huge effort, and I’ve told the players to think only about Madrid.”

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica.

Arbeloa weighs in on injuries ahead of the World Cup

The main news surrounding Real Madrid in recent hours involves the season-ending injuries to Arda Guler and Eder Militao. Both players have been ruled out for the final six La Liga matches due to muscle issues, with their recovery timelines aimed at being fully fit for the World Cup.

Advertisement
José Mourinho has reportedly not been contacted by Real Madrid amid uncertainty with Álvaro Arbeloa

see also

José Mourinho has reportedly not been contacted by Real Madrid amid uncertainty with Álvaro Arbeloa

When asked whether he believes the rest of the squad might hold back in upcoming matches to avoid injuries that could jeopardize their participation in the tournament set to begin in June, the coach was clear.

I wouldn’t understand a player holding back because of the World Cup,” said Alvaro Arbeloa, who was part of Spain’s 2010 World Cup-winning squad in South Africa. “We are Real Madrid players. Our responsibility is to fight in these six matches.”

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Kylian Mbappe watches closely as Jose Mourinho’s stance on romantic Real Madrid return reportedly emerges

Kylian Mbappe watches closely as Jose Mourinho’s stance on romantic Real Madrid return reportedly emerges

With Mbappe part of a star-filled squad that was expected to dominate, the growing noise around the Portuguese tactician has quickly become one of soccer’s biggest talking points.

José Mourinho has reportedly not been contacted by Real Madrid amid uncertainty with Álvaro Arbeloa

José Mourinho has reportedly not been contacted by Real Madrid amid uncertainty with Álvaro Arbeloa

After Real Madrid’s disappointing season, Álvaro Arbeloa’s future at the club appears to be uncertain. In response, José Mourinho emerges as a clear candidate to lead the team. However, the Portuguese has reportedly not been contacted by Los Blancos.

José Mourinho takes a slight dig at Portugal in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence: ‘Look like any run-of-the-mill team’

José Mourinho takes a slight dig at Portugal in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence: ‘Look like any run-of-the-mill team’

Although Cristiano Ronaldo’s inclusion on Portugal’s roster has drawn heavy criticism, his absence against Mexico was keenly felt. In light of this, José Mourinho has taken a subtle swipe at the national team, defending the veteran’s place in the starting lineup.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus may reunite beyond Saudi Pro League as Al-Nassr boss draws plan to battle Jose Mourinho for Portugal job after 2026 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus may reunite beyond Saudi Pro League as Al-Nassr boss draws plan to battle Jose Mourinho for Portugal job after 2026 FIFA World Cup

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo and his working relationship with Jorge Jesus could soon become one of the most intriguing storylines in world soccer.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo