Spain in danger of skipping 2026 FIFA World Cup for bizarre reason? Even Lamine Yamal may be powerless to stop it

Could the world’s biggest soccer tournament, the World Cup, take place without Spain and its brightest star, Lamine Yamal? The reigning European champions are one of the early favorites to lift the trophy in North America next summer — yet their participation is suddenly shrouded in doubt.

According to recent statements, there is a scenario where Spain might not take part in the 2026 World Cup at all. As fans prepare for La Roja’s road to qualification, the possibility of seeing a World Cup without one of the most talented generations in recent memory, Yamal included, is nothing short of dramatic.

Spain heads into the upcoming World Cup as reigning European champions, boasting one of the most exciting squads in world soccer. Under Luis de la Fuente, La Roja has returned to its possession-dominant, quick-passing identity — and Lamine Yamal has emerged as the face of this new era.

The 18-year-old Barcelona winger has dazzled since his senior debut and is expected to be one of the tournament’s biggest stars. The idea of a World Cup without him and Spain’s midfield maestros is nearly unthinkable.

Spain is currently on track to qualify comfortably, with two wins from two in UEFA qualifying. Everything points to La Roja being a major contender in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. That is, of course, unless politics takes center stage.

The reason behind Spain’s threat

Midway through the debate, the actual issue came to light: Spain is threatening to boycott the World Cup if Israel is allowed to participate. Patxi Lopez, spokesperson for the Socialist Group in Congress, made the statement during a press conference, saying: “At the appropriate time, the possibility of Spain not attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be considered if Israel participates.”

This position is part of a wider call from Spain’s government to have Israel excluded from international sporting competitions, in much the same way Russia was barred after its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez doubled down earlier this week, saying Israel “cannot continue to use any international platform to whitewash its image.”

Lamine Yamal of Spain speaks with Luis de la Fuente, Head Coach of Spain, during the UEFA EURO 2024 final

The controversy deepens because Israel is still in contention to qualify, sitting third in its group with Italy and Norway ahead. A crucial clash between Italy and Israel on October 14 could determine whether the Israelis make it to the tournament — and, by extension, whether La Roja’s threat becomes a real possibility.

For Spain’s golden generation, missing the World Cup would be a devastating blow. Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Gavi are expected to lead Spain’s attack into a new era of dominance. The tournament would be a major global showcase for them, particularly Yamal, who has been hailed as a once-in-a-generation talent.