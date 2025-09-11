Manchester City could lose Bernardo Silva to European giants: ‘I really want to sign him in January’

Bernardo Silva has been one of Manchester City‘s most influential players in recent years. The Portuguese midfielder has played a pivotal role in Pep Guardiola’s attacking setup, contributing to the historic 2022–23 UEFA Champions League title as well as multiple Premier League triumphs.

However, the Citizens may now face the very real risk of losing him, as a European giant has set its sights on the veteran playmaker. Benfica are preparing for presidential elections, and one of the leading candidates has made his intentions clear.

“Yes, I can confirm that Bernardo Silva has a pending contract. And I really want to sign him in January,” Joao Noronha Lopes told A Bola during an interview ahead of Benfica’s October 25 elections.

Elaborating on what makes Bernardo such a key target, Noronha Lopes added: “He embodies everything I want for Benfica: identity, a winning culture, and he’s a true fan of the club. And I can assure you, we won’t stop there.”

Bernardo Silva playing for Benfica against Valencia at the Emirates Stadium on August 3, 2014 in London, England.

What is Bernardo Silva’s current status at Manchester City?

Silva joined Manchester City in the summer of 2017 from AS Monaco in a deal worth €50 million (approximately $58.6 million). Now in his ninth season with the club, the midfielder has made 410 appearances and scored 73 goals while winning 18 trophies with the Citizens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Manchester City lose key player ahead of Manchester United derby after FIFA international break

Still, the midfielder’s future remains uncertain. At 31, Bernardo is approaching the final stretch of his contract, which is set to expire on June 30, 2026—at the end of this current season.

With no updates yet on a possible renewal, Silva is now less than nine months away from becoming a free agent. Under FIFA rules, players are allowed to negotiate freely with other clubs once they enter the final six months of their contract. This means that starting in January, Bernardo could reach an agreement with Benfica without Manchester City’s involvement.

The end of an era for Manchester City icons

While Bernardo Silva’s potential departure is far from confirmed, the uncertainty surrounding his future mirrors what several Manchester City icons have recently experienced.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an effort to rejuvenate the squad and create room for younger talent, Pep Guardiola and the club’s front office have made significant roster changes. This past summer alone, five key players from City’s golden era left the club: Ederson, Manuel Akanji, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, and Jack Grealish.