Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Champions League
Comments

Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal faces harsh UEFA ban after red card for headbutt on Rulli vs Olympique Marseille

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

The veteran defender’s absence is a major blow for Real Madrid, with the club forced to reshuffle its defense during one of the toughest stretches of the European campaign.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesThe veteran defender’s absence is a major blow for Real Madrid, with the club forced to reshuffle its defense during one of the toughest stretches of the European campaign.

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal could face a heavy suspension following his red card against Olympique de Marseille in the UEFA Champions League. The veteran right back was expelled in the 69th minute after headbutting Marseille goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli. Initially, the referee Irfan Peljto allowed play to continue, but after being alerted by VAR and reviewing the footage, he issued a straight red card.

This incident has now placed Carvajal under the spotlight of UEFA’s disciplinary commission, and the severity of the punishment will depend on how the referee’s official match report is written.

Under Article 15 of UEFA’s Disciplinary Regulations, the consequences vary depending on how the act is categorized:

  • If labeled as unsporting conduct, Carvajal could face a two-match suspension for “serious unsporting conduct.”
  • If judged as violent conduct or aggression, the sanction escalates to a minimum of three games, with the possibility of more depending on UEFA’s interpretation.

Given the nature of the headbutt, most observers believe UEFA will apply the harsher penalty, leaving Carvajal sidelined for a crucial stretch of the group stage.

Carvajal’s suspension will affect Real Madrid’s lineup in the Champions League because Alexander-Arnold is also injured.

Carvajal’s suspension will affect Real Madrid’s lineup in the Champions League because Alexander-Arnold is also injured.

Advertisement

Matches Carvajal is likely to miss

Assuming a three-match ban, Carvajal would not return to Champions League action until December 10, when Real Madrid hosts Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu. This means he would be absent for:

Kylian Mbappe scores 50th goal for Real Madrid in 64 games: How long did it take Cristiano Ronaldo?

see also

Kylian Mbappe scores 50th goal for Real Madrid in 64 games: How long did it take Cristiano Ronaldo?

  • Kairat vs. Real Madrid (late September)
  • Real Madrid vs. Juventus (October 22, Bernabéu)
  • Liverpool vs. Real Madrid (November 4, Anfield)

In effect, Carvajal would miss nearly two months of Champions League soccer, a major blow for manager Xabi Alonso as he attempts to guide Madrid safely into the knockout rounds.

Advertisement

A costly loss for Real Madrid

Carvajal’s absence could stretch Madrid’s defensive resources. While Trent Alexander-Arnold has been added to strengthen the squad, losing the team captain for three critical matches against European powerhouses like Juventus and Liverpool could complicate Madrid’s path.

The Spaniard, a seasoned veteran with five Champions League titles, is also a symbolic leader for the club. A long suspension would not only hurt Madrid on the pitch but also raise questions about discipline and composure in high-pressure games.

What comes next

UEFA’s disciplinary commission is expected to confirm the length of Carvajal’s suspension in the coming days. If the harsher interpretation of aggression is applied, Carvajal will only reappear in December against Manchester City.

Advertisement
Champions League 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

Champions League 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Barcelona leaves out Lamine Yamal for Champions League clash vs Newcastle, calls up 15-year-old wonderkid

Barcelona leaves out Lamine Yamal for Champions League clash vs Newcastle, calls up 15-year-old wonderkid

For Barcelona, starting the Champions League with a positive result in Newcastle is essential. Flick has made it clear that consistency, not just talent, will define this campaign.

Why is Lautaro Martinez not playing for Inter against Ajax in UEFA Champions League opener?

Why is Lautaro Martinez not playing for Inter against Ajax in UEFA Champions League opener?

Inter’s Champions League opener has been hit by a major blow: Lautaro Martínez will not start against Ajax at the Johan Cruyff ArenA. 

Alarm bells ring after Trent Alexander-Arnold injury and Dani Carvajal’s possible ban: Real Madrid star ends UEFA Champions League night with ice on knee

Alarm bells ring after Trent Alexander-Arnold injury and Dani Carvajal’s possible ban: Real Madrid star ends UEFA Champions League night with ice on knee

As the players made their way off the pitch, one of Madrid’s key attackers was seen sitting with ice strapped around his knee — a detail that immediately sparked concerns ahead of a demanding run of fixtures.

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing today for Al Nassr vs Istiklol in AFC Champions League Two?

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing today for Al Nassr vs Istiklol in AFC Champions League Two?

Al Nassr make their debut in the AFC Champions League Two against Istiklol, but Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the squad.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo