Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal faces harsh UEFA ban after red card for headbutt on Rulli vs Olympique Marseille

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal could face a heavy suspension following his red card against Olympique de Marseille in the UEFA Champions League. The veteran right back was expelled in the 69th minute after headbutting Marseille goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli. Initially, the referee Irfan Peljto allowed play to continue, but after being alerted by VAR and reviewing the footage, he issued a straight red card.

This incident has now placed Carvajal under the spotlight of UEFA’s disciplinary commission, and the severity of the punishment will depend on how the referee’s official match report is written.

Under Article 15 of UEFA’s Disciplinary Regulations, the consequences vary depending on how the act is categorized:

If labeled as unsporting conduct , Carvajal could face a two-match suspension for “serious unsporting conduct.”

If judged as violent conduct or aggression, the sanction escalates to a minimum of three games, with the possibility of more depending on UEFA's interpretation.

Given the nature of the headbutt, most observers believe UEFA will apply the harsher penalty, leaving Carvajal sidelined for a crucial stretch of the group stage.

Carvajal’s suspension will affect Real Madrid’s lineup in the Champions League because Alexander-Arnold is also injured.

Matches Carvajal is likely to miss

Assuming a three-match ban, Carvajal would not return to Champions League action until December 10, when Real Madrid hosts Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu. This means he would be absent for:

Kairat vs. Real Madrid (late September)

(late September) Real Madrid vs. Juventus (October 22, Bernabéu)

(October 22, Bernabéu) Liverpool vs. Real Madrid (November 4, Anfield)

In effect, Carvajal would miss nearly two months of Champions League soccer, a major blow for manager Xabi Alonso as he attempts to guide Madrid safely into the knockout rounds.

A costly loss for Real Madrid

Carvajal’s absence could stretch Madrid’s defensive resources. While Trent Alexander-Arnold has been added to strengthen the squad, losing the team captain for three critical matches against European powerhouses like Juventus and Liverpool could complicate Madrid’s path.

The Spaniard, a seasoned veteran with five Champions League titles, is also a symbolic leader for the club. A long suspension would not only hurt Madrid on the pitch but also raise questions about discipline and composure in high-pressure games.

What comes next

UEFA’s disciplinary commission is expected to confirm the length of Carvajal’s suspension in the coming days. If the harsher interpretation of aggression is applied, Carvajal will only reappear in December against Manchester City.

