In a bold move that could reshape the future of football, Gerard Pique, the legendary Barcelona and Spain defender, has called for a significant overhaul of the sport’s traditional format in search of exciting action.

With a career decorated by immense success, including nine La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies, and a World Cup triumph in 2010, Pique is now turning his attention to the sport’s future. His primary suggestion? Eliminate the possibility of draws to make the game more appealing to the younger generation.

Since retiring in November 2022, Pique has remained deeply involved in soccer, leading innovative projects like the Kings League. This seven-a-side tournament features 20-minute halves, no draws, and unlimited substitutions. Games are streamed on platforms like TikTok, Twitch, and YouTube; aiming to engage audiences accustomed to fast-paced, short-form content. Pique’s experiences with the Kings League have significantly shaped his views on how traditional soccer must evolve.

Need for change

In an interview with The Times, Pique articulated his concerns about soccer’s current format and its ability to captivate younger fans.

Pique has championed the Kings League, a seven-a-side tournament held at the Camp Nou, as an alternative for young viewers

“One reason we created the Kings League is I saw my kids watching a football match and after ten minutes they were on their phones and their tablets and watching other things at the same time”, he explained.

“Football is entertainment, so it is not just competing with other sports. It competes with Netflix, Amazon, YouTube, TikTok. Everyone has limited time. Football for 90 minutes is not as exciting.”

According to the ex-Spain international, if the sport wants to keep its popularity then it has to change its format.

Furthermore, he suggested that eliminating draws could be one way to achieve this.

“You need to find ways to score more goals or that you cannot end a game as a draw. Maybe there are no draws, why not? In baseball and basketball there are no draws. You go to a game and it ends with a draw and the feeling is, ‘Who won?’”

Drawing from American Sports

The 37-year-old’s comparison to American sports, where draws are virtually nonexistent, underscores his point. Sports like basketball and baseball always conclude with a clear winner, a feature that Pique believes could enhance the entertainment value of soccer. “Football is afraid of change. It has a huge history, it is very traditional, but change will happen, it has to happen. A 90-minute game that can finish 0-0 is difficult to understand for the new generation,” he stated.

However, the ex-defender acknowledges the challenges inherent in implementing such radical changes. Extending matches with overtime to ensure a decisive outcome could exacerbate concerns about player fatigue and fixture congestion. Many teams and managers already voice concerns over the intense schedules players endure, and adding more time to games could be seen as an additional burden.

Despite these potential obstacles, he remains steadfast in his belief that soccer must adapt. He recognizes that traditional governing bodies like FIFA and UEFA may not be the ideal platforms for rapid change. “Very boring. You cannot change a lot. With the processes, the committees, it’s a nightmare,” he said, reflecting on the bureaucratic hurdles that often impede swift reforms in the sport.

Photo credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto : IMAGO / CordonPress.