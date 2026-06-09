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Why Russia is missing the 2026 World Cup: FIFA ban explained

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Aleksei Miranchuk of Russia takes a corner kick
© Getty ImagesAleksei Miranchuk of Russia takes a corner kick

With the 2026 World Cup just around the corner, Russia remains one of the most notable absentees from the tournament despite its long history on soccer’s biggest stage. The national team, which famously hosted the 2018 World Cup and reached the quarterfinals that year, will once again watch from afar as the competition unfolds across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Russia has been a regular participant in major international competitions over the decades, producing memorable World Cup moments and competing against some of the sport’s biggest nations. Yet a specific circumstance has kept the team away from the qualification process, preventing any chance of reaching the expanded 48-team tournament.

The Sbornaya has appeared at 11 World Cups overall, including seven editions under the Soviet Union banner and four as Russia. Its best performance came in 1966, when the Soviet Union reached the semifinals before eventually finishing fourth.

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More recently, Russia enjoyed one of its greatest soccer moments during the 2018 World Cup on home soil. The team exceeded expectations by reaching the quarterfinals, defeating Spain in a dramatic penalty shootout before narrowly losing to Croatia.

russia world cup

Denis Cheryshev of Russia celebrates after scoring

That success created optimism that Russia could continue building toward future tournaments. Instead, the national team will now have missed two consecutive World Cups.

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Why Russia is missing the 2026 World Cup

The reason behind Russia’s absence dates back to February 2022. Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, both FIFA and UEFA imposed sanctions on Russian soccer. The governing bodies announced that Russian national teams and clubs would be suspended from participating in official competitions until further notice.

FIFA and UEFA have since maintained their suspension of Russian national and club teams from official international competitions. The restriction was first introduced in February 2022 and has remained in place ever since. As a result, Russia could not participate in qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup.

On February 28, 2022, a joint statement solidified the stance, declaring that “all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice.” Consequently, the team was removed from the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs, barred from Euro 2024, and excluded from the draw for the 2026 World Cup.

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World CupHost NationResultKnocked Out By
1958SwedenQuarterfinalsSweden
1962ChileQuarterfinalsChile
1966EnglandFourth placeWest Germany, Portugal
1970MexicoQuarterfinalsUruguay
1974GermanyDid not qualify
1978ArgentinaDid not qualify
1982SpainSecond group stagePoland
1986MexicoRound of 16Belgium
1990ItalyGroup stageCameroon, Romania, Argentina
1994USAGroup stageBrazil, Sweden
1998FranceDid not qualify
2002Japan and South KoreaGroup stageJapan, Belgium
2006GermanyDid not qualify
2010South AfricaDid not qualify
2014BrazilGroup stageBelgium, Algeria
2018RussiaQuarterfinalsCroatia
2022QatarBanned from participation
2026USA, Canada, and MexicoBanned from participation

Life on the periphery with exhibition matches

Despite the severe restrictions of the competitive ban, the national team has not stopped playing soccer entirely. Under the guidance of manager Valery Karpin, the squad has remained active by organizing sporadic international friendlies that do not require FIFA or UEFA authorization.

russia world cup

Russia national team players pose before Russia and Spain International friendly match on November 14, 2017

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These fixtures are contested almost exclusively against non-Western nations, geopolitical allies, and select representatives from Asia and Africa. The team has managed to remain technically unbeaten across dozens of these exhibition matches, though the standard of competition varies wildly.

While the squad secured respectable results against sides like Iran, Bolivia, and Nigeria, it also engaged in incredibly one-sided fixtures. An 8-0 win over Cuba and an 11-0 thrashing of Brunei show the level of opposition has sometimes left something to be desired on the pitch.

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