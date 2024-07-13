In the wake of a lackluster performance at the Copa America, the USMNT parted ways with head coach Gregg Berhalter, and are now looking to replace him with Patrick Vieira.

Dismissing Berhalter came as a response to their disappointing run on home soil; where they finished third in their group, failing to advance to the knockout stages.

As the US prepares to co-host the World Cup in 2026, the pressure is on to find a suitable replacement to guide the team to success.

The search for Berhalter’s successor includes some of the most prominent names in soccer management.

The U.S. Soccer Federation is supposedly considering high-profile candidates. Such are Jurgen Klopp, Gareth Southgate, Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel, Ralf Rangnick, and Thomas Frank.

Each of these candidates brings a wealth of experience and success at the highest levels of the sport.

But among the names circulating, Patrick Vieira has emerged as a strong contender.

The former French World Cup winner and current manager of Strasbourg is high on U.S. Soccer’s list, The Sun say.

Vieira’s previous experience in Major League Soccer with New York City and his positive time living and working in New York make him an appealing candidate.

His connections in European soccer could also help unearth players with American roots, adding depth to the national team’s roster.

What makes Vieira an appealing candidate?

Vieira’s managerial credentials are impressive. He has managed at various levels, including Manchester City’s development squad, Nice in France, and Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

His European playing and coaching expertise have impressed the U.S. Soccer decision-makers. Vieira’s ability to communicate effectively and his excellent command of English add to his suitability for the role.

Furthermore, his past statements about the bright future of American soccer highlight his belief in the potential of the sport in the country.

Jurgen Klopp was reportedly quick to rebuff USMNT advances

The decision to appoint a new head coach is not just about immediate performance but also about long-term strategy. The new coach will be offered a contract with the next two World Cups in mind; emphasizing the importance of stability and continuity in the national team’s development.

U.S Soccer needs a leader who can maximize the potential of its current roster. They desperately need a coach to guide the team through the crucial years leading up to the 2026 World Cup.

What was Vieira’s previous opinion on US soccer?

Vieira has previously expressed his optimism about the growth of soccer in the United States.

During his time in MLS, he praised the passion and enthusiasm for the game in the U.S. He noted the increasing number of American players moving to Europe at an early age to develop their skills and gain experience.

This perspective aligns well with U.S. Soccer’s vision of nurturing homegrown talent and achieving success on the international stage.

“The British people or European people would be surprised by the passion of the game and of soccer in the United States”, he said in 2022.

“Even myself, I was really surprised because we played in different places and the stadiums, the atmosphere. People coming before or seeing fans after the game. There is a passion over there that is growing every year and I think the future looks really bright for US soccer.

“There are a lot of Americans now coming at an early age in Europe and playing the game, trying to learn even more, trying to develop themselves and to challenge themselves. It’s such a big country that I believe they will be successful in the near future.”

Photo credits: IMAGO / GEPA pictures : IMAGO / PA Images.