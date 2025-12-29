Trending topics:
Saudi Pro League
FIFA president Infantino makes bold claim about Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League growth ahead of 2034 World Cup

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Al-Nassr FC and Gianni Infantino (R), president of FIFA.
Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Al-Nassr FC and Gianni Infantino (R), president of FIFA.

Cristiano Ronaldo has played a central role in the evolution of the Saudi Pro League since his arrival at Al Nassr, transforming the competition into a global attraction for both fans and elite players. With Saudi Arabia also set to host the 2034 World Cup, FIFA president Gianni Infantino delivered a bold assessment of the league’s trajectory and its rapid rise on the international stage.

Along with the signing of global stars, Saudi Arabia has shifted its focus toward long-term football development, including major infrastructure investments ahead of the 2034 World Cup and the construction of new stadiums. Infantino has been instrumental in elevating the country’s global profile, and the FIFA president now sees massive potential for the Saudi Pro League’s continued growth.

In an interview with Arab News, Infantino went beyond praising Saudi Arabia’s soccer ambitions, stating that “the Kingdom has become a major hub on the global football stage.” He followed that by offering a striking prediction about the league’s future, adding that it is “on track to become one of the top three leagues in the world.”

Speaking with Asharq Al-Awsat, Infantino emphasized the league’s rapid development in recent years, noting how it has gained significant international visibility. He described it as “a domestic league with a global flavor,” a transformation driven in large part by Cristiano Ronaldo and a growing list of high-profile signings from world soccer.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC celebrates scoring against Al Okhdood.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC celebrates scoring against Al Okhdood.

Beyond the professional league, Infantino also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s progress across multiple levels of the sport, including improvements to the national team setup and expanded investment in youth development. He concluded by pointing to the growing emphasis on women’s football, saying the game in the Kingdom is “poised for further growth” thanks to increased institutional support.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr breaks incredible Saudi Pro League record after win over Al Okhdood

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr breaks incredible Saudi Pro League record after win over Al Okhdood

Infantino and the selection of the 2034 World Cup

In another controversial decision following Qatar’s hosting of the 2022 World Cup, FIFA officially awarded the 2034 tournament to Saudi Arabia in December 2024. While the choice has drawn criticism from sections of fans and media, Infantino has remained firm in his belief that the decision was the correct one.

Reflecting on the selection during his Arab News interview, the FIFA president described Saudi Arabia as “a welcoming country with a rich culture, delicious cuisine, and remarkable people.” He believes that combination will play a key role in ensuring a successful World Cup nine years from now.

Looking ahead, Infantino also offered a bold take on Saudi Arabia’s chances at the 2026 World Cup, where the team will share Group H with Spain, Uruguay, and Cape Verde. Citing their stunning victory over Argentina in 2022, he suggested the national team could be capable of pulling off another surprise against elite opponents such as La Roja and La Celeste.

