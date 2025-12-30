Trending topics:
World Cup 2026
2026 World Cup ticket demand keeps breaking records, FIFA’s Infantino says despite price controversy

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

The World Cup trophy.
© Ryan PierseThe World Cup trophy.

The 2026 World Cup continues to generate massive attention, and controversy, at the same time, as fans around the world compete for the chance to secure tickets to North America and support their national teams. Despite ongoing criticism over pricing, FIFA president Gianni Infantino revealed that demand for tickets to the global tournament continues to break records.

Amid backlash over high ticket prices, FIFA responded by introducing Supporter Entry Tier tickets, priced at $60 and available for all 104 matches. However, the full picture has raised additional concerns, as those tickets are limited to roughly 1,000 per match, depending on stadium capacity.

Even with fan groups voicing continued frustration, FIFA is still experiencing unprecedented demand. Currently in the Random Selection Draw phase, FIFA announced on its official website that more than 150 million ticket requests have been submitted so far by fans from over 200 countries.

Infantino addressed the surge during the inaugural World Sports Summit in Dubai, stating: “The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be the greatest and most inclusive show on the planet, with more than 150 million tickets already requested in only the first 15 days, making this edition 30 times oversubscribed – a true showcase of incredible demand from fans from over 200 countries.

Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA.

The figure is striking, as FIFA noted that the demand alone represents 3.4 times the total number of spectators who have attended the 964 matches across all 22 World Cup editions since 1930. With the tournament expanding to 48 teams, spanning three host nations, and featuring 104 matches, global interest has grown exponentially.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino hints at rule changes, including Wenger offside rule, ahead of 2026 World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino hints at rule changes, including Wenger offside rule, ahead of 2026 World Cup

This overwhelming response from passionate fans is a true representation of how our game is loved globally – we are going to make history in North America when we bring the world together like never before in a celebration of unity and the best of football,” Infantino concluded.

How to get 2026 World Cup tickets?

Despite the record-setting demand, the Random Selection Draw Sales Phase remains open until January 13. While millions of fans are waiting for an opportunity to attend matches, FIFA has clarified that requests are processed randomly, meaning earlier submissions do not provide an advantage.

To enter the draw, fans must register through FIFA’s official website using a FIFA ID and access the ticketing section. Even for those who are unsuccessful in this phase, FIFA has confirmed that additional sales phases will follow, offering further opportunities to secure tickets.

