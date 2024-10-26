Former USWNT head coach Jill Ellis recently received a previously undisclosed equal pay settlement from the U.S. Soccer Federation.

This move follows the landmark 2022 settlement with USWNT players, highlighting the growing attention toward compensation parity within U.S. Soccer. Ellis‘ departure as head coach in 2019 marked the end of an era for the Stars and Stripes. However, her push for equitable pay continued, culminating in a second settlement exceeding $1 million.

In February 2022, the USWNT players reached a historic $24 million settlement with the USSF. Thus, securing equal pay and establishing a collective bargaining agreement that ensures parity between the women’s and men’s national teams.

Many saw this as a watershed moment in the fight for player compensation and, by extension, for equal pay in all professional sports. As part of this momentum, Ellis pressed for similar compensation parity. In fact, she had coached the USWNT to two World Cup victories between 2014 and 2019.

Though Ellis had moved on from her coaching role, her claim underscored a significant pay gap for female coaches within the federation. According to ESPN, Ellis threatened to take legal action unless the USSF compensated her on par with male coaching counterparts. During her time as head coach, the 58-year-old’s salary lagged behind that of the men’s national team coaches. This reflected broader disparities in professional coaching salaries.

How did USSF reportedly respond?

The USSF initially faced resistance from some board members regarding Ellis’ claim, particularly given her post-resignation payment of $442,598 as an “Ambassador/Former Key Employee” in 2021.

However, a desire to avoid a protracted public dispute over equal pay pushed the board to settle. As a result, ESPN added, that insurance covered part of the final settlement amount. One USSF source shared that “the desire to sidestep another public battle over equal pay” played a key role in reaching the agreement, especially given Ellis’s esteemed reputation.

Sources disclosed that the settlement, finalized in spring 2022, exceeded $1 million. While confidential, the expense was likely included under legal costs in the federation’s 2023 IRS filings.

Impact on national team coaches’ pay

In recent years, transparency and progress on pay equity within the U.S. Soccer Federation have seen notable shifts. This movement, initially sparked by the players’ lawsuit, appears to have influenced ongoing coaching salary discussions. Current USWNT head coach Emma Hayes reportedly earns around $1.6 million annually, aligning her with her former counterpart, Gregg Berhalter, who earned a similar salary in 2023. Though some sources credit Ellis’s settlement with driving this shift, the USSF has no bylaw requiring equal pay for coaches.

The hiring of Mauricio Pochettino as the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) head coach reignited the conversation about pay equity, given his reported $6 million annual base salary. Despite questions about whether Hayes’s pay would be adjusted to match, USSF sources confirmed this was not the case, noting that private donors contribute to Pochettino’s salary.

Where is Ellis now?

After her tenure with the USWNT, Ellis took on a new role as president of the San Diego Wave in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). However, her work at the Wave has since attracted legal attention. Following allegations from former video and creative manager Brittany Alvarado, Ellis filed a defamation lawsuit against her.

Shortly after, five former Wave employees filed a separate lawsuit, naming the NWSL and the Wave organization for alleged discrimination, sexual harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination. While Ellis is not a defendant in this case, she is mentioned throughout the lawsuit due to her position with the club.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd