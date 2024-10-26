It was recently revealed that Major League Soccer (MLS) officials are considering making major changes to its calendar, and perhaps adopting an Apertura and Clausura format.

Both league and club executives are currently discussing potentially changing the division’s annual schedule to begin in the fall and extend to spring. The move would essentially flip the calendar, as current MLS campaigns run from spring to fall each year.

There are several benefits to changing the MLS schedule. Moving to a fall-to-spring season would better align the division with top global soccer leagues. It would move the North American league’s transfer market to a similar timeframe as those in place in Europe as well. The change would also, perhaps most importantly, help MLS boost broadcasting ratings.

While the change is not yet set in stone, it could open the door for MLS to introduce an “Apertura, Clausura” format. The schedule is currently in place in Liga MX. Each Mexican top-flight soccer season is split into two different tournaments.

Apertura (opening) typically takes place from July to December each year. Clausura (closing) then runs from January to May. Each competition has its own champion after the completion of playoff matches. The two-part season is becoming more popular amongst Latin American soccer leagues.

A split MLS season would keep current fans interested

Implementing a split season would seemingly help keep fans engaged straightaway as clubs battle to win the opening part of the campaign. If the calendar changes are made, this “Apertura” season could run from August to November. The Clausura would then give teams a clean slate to try to win the latter competition from February to May.

Having two different smaller seasons should boost fan interest throughout the two different campaigns. This would be a fairly stark contrast to the current format of the MLS regular season. Many Americans feel as if the regular season is mostly meaningless, as more than half of teams currently qualify for the playoffs.

Another key benefit of the Apertura/Clausura format would be to give MLS teams a substantial winter break. Assuming a fall-to-spring calendar switch is coming, northern clubs would likely have to play home games in the bitter cold. This would affect several teams, including Minnesota, Chicago, New England, and Toronto.

Nevertheless, having split seasons could give these northern clubs time off from late December to early February. This is generally regarded as the coldest period of the year. The league currently only has two main stadiums with retractable roofs at the moment.

The move would also likely confuse potential new MLS fans

While introducing Apertura and Clausura seasons has benefits, there are drawbacks to the move as well. The move would likely find support from many soccer supporters, particularly from Latin America, who have followed the sport for a lengthy period. The concept for these fans is not exactly something new.

However, fans used to American sports will presumably have a hard time grasping the split-season move. MLS remains far behind other top professional sports in overall interest in the United States. In fact, MLS only grabs a fraction of viewership figures compared to other American sports.

As a result, league brass has been attempting to attract more fans to the division in recent years. While MLS does continue to get bigger, making confusing alterations to the league’s schedule could hinder its future growth goals.

Photo credit: IMAGO / SOPA Images