Robert Lewandowski has been at the center of discussion early in the 2025–26 season as his contract with FC Barcelona is set to expire in June 2026. With the club needing to make a decision on one of its most important players, Barca have now reportedly reached a final verdict regarding the striker’s future.

Since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2022, Lewandowski has been one of Barcelona’s most impactful players in recent years, continuing to prove himself among Europe’s elite forwards even at 37 years old. Now in a more secondary role — at least in the opening stages of the 2025–26 campaign — the Catalan side has used the moment to define its plans for him moving forward.

According to Diario Sport, FC Barcelona have decided not to renew Robert Robert Lewandowski’s contract. Under this scenario, the Polish striker will complete the four-year deal he signed in 2022 and become a free agent upon its expiration.

A noticeable decline in his performances, combined with his age, have been key factors in Barcelona’s decision not to offer an extension. In addition, his reduced ability to press with the same intensity and keep up with the team’s pace has reportedly been one of the main reasons head coach Hansi Flick has opted to start Ferran Torres in the striker role.

Deco, Barcelona’s sporting director, recently spoke about Lewandowski and the team’s striker situation in an interview with Mundo Deportivo: “We’re not going to talk about contract renewals in October. We’ll take things step by step. Lewandowski is one of the best forwards of recent years, a top-level player who has helped us a lot. He’s scored more than 40 goals, but right now the important thing is to focus on getting our injured players back.”

Lewandowski recently made history by reaching the milestone of 700 career goals, joining an exclusive club of all-time greats. For Barcelona, he has recorded 105 goals and 20 assists in 156 appearances. Still, between his massive salary, his dip in form, and the fact that his financial demands are unlikely to decrease, Barcelona now find themselves with a unique opportunity to part ways with one of their stars as his deal runs out.

Barca’s options to replace Lewandowski

Lewandowski’s situation has prompted Barcelona to begin exploring potential replacements for the Polish striker. According to the Spanish outlet, the club is not expected to pursue a world-class forward but rather a more affordable option — such as Levante’s Etta Eyong — to compete with Ferran Torres for a place in the squad.

However, other reports suggest otherwise. In recent weeks, Atlético Madrid star Julián Álvarez has been linked with Barcelona as a possible target for the 2026–27 season, with the Argentine even addressing the transfer rumors himself. Meanwhile, German outlet Sport BILD reports that Barca are targeting Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy. Should an offer arrive from a major club, Dortmund would reportedly demand around €65 million, a steep figure, but still far below what Álvarez would likely cost.

