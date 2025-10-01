Trending topics:
Atletico Madrid star Julián Álvarez breaks silence on Barcelona links as price tag is reportedly revealed

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring his team's fifth goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2 match between Atletico de Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt.
Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring his team's fifth goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2 match between Atletico de Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Julián Álvarez has cemented himself as the centerpiece of Atlético Madrid with stellar performances, once again attracting the attention of Europe’s elite clubs—this time as one of the most prolific strikers in the world. With his reported price tag now out in the open, the Argentine forward addressed his future and the speculation linking him to FC Barcelona.

Atlético have been thriving on Álvarez’s form. He scored a hat trick against Rayo Vallecano, struck twice in the 5-2 derby win over Real Madrid, and followed it up in the Champions League by assisting two goals and converting a penalty in the win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Barcelona have tracked Álvarez for several years, and his recent displays have only strengthened his reputation as one of the most complete strikers in the game. According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barca are targeting him for the 2026-27 season, sparking fresh speculation about his future.

Speaking to ESPN after the Frankfurt match, Álvarez made it clear where his head is at: “Look, I’m very calm. There’s always talk, last year too a lot of things were said, but the truth is that the season is just starting now, and my focus is on improving every day, on doing better for the club, winning with my teammates, winning here. That’s the only thing on my mind. What’s said on social media is beyond me.”

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid scores his team&#039;s fifth goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2 match between Atletico de Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid scores his team’s fifth goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2 match between Atletico de Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt.

The striker went further, emphasizing his long-term goals. “Right now, the focus is on the season, and also on the World Cup. Even though there’s still a long way to go until the World Cup, obviously as a player you can’t help but think about it, because it’s the most important tournament. But like I said, there’s still a lot of time and we have to take it game by game, step by step,” the striker added.

Video: Julian Alvarez scores stunning free kick vs Real Madrid to end Atletico Madrid's 17-year drought

Video: Julian Alvarez scores stunning free kick vs Real Madrid to end Atletico Madrid’s 17-year drought

Alvarez, Barcelona’s top priority

Barcelona were already keen on Álvarez back in 2024, when his exit from Manchester City appeared imminent, but their financial struggles kept them from making a move. Instead, Atlético Madrid swooped in and landed the Argentine for €75 million—far beyond Barca’s reach at the time.

Now, Sport reports Álvarez is viewed as Barcelona’s No. 1 transfer target for next summer. With Robert Lewandowski’s contract expiring at the end of the season, club president Joan Laporta sees the Atlético striker as an ideal replacement.

Any pursuit, however, comes with serious challenges. Álvarez is under contract at Atlético until 2030 with a €500 million release clause. While Barca believe Atlético would listen to offers above €200 million, prying him away from Madrid will require not just resources, but determination.

Lamine Yamal handed major boost as key Barcelona teammate returns for PSG clash in Champions League

Lamine Yamal handed major boost as key Barcelona teammate returns for PSG clash in Champions League

With FC Barcelona facing PSG for the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, Lamine Yamal received a huge boost as a key teammate has returned to the squad from injury.

Why is Robert Lewandowski not playing for Barcelona against PSG in Champions League key clash?

Why is Robert Lewandowski not playing for Barcelona against PSG in Champions League key clash?

With FC Barcelona facing Paris Saint-Germain for the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, fans were shocked as Robert Lewandowski was left out of the starting squad.

Barcelona vs PSG LIVE: Ramos scores the French side's second goal in the Champions League! (1-2)

Barcelona vs PSG LIVE: Ramos scores the French side’s second goal in the Champions League! (1-2)

Barcelona host Paris Saint-Germain in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League. Stay with us for live minute-by-minute coverage!

Reason why Christian Pulisic still hasn't signed new Milan deal finally revealed: What's next for USMNT ace after his Serie A rise?

Reason why Christian Pulisic still hasn’t signed new Milan deal finally revealed: What’s next for USMNT ace after his Serie A rise?

A previous agreement was close, but the fact that it was never signed still lingers as an unanswered question.

