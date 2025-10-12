Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Not Portugal or England: Thomas Tuchel reveals his top four national teams to win the 2026 World Cup

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Thomas Tuchel, Head Coach of England speaks to the media.
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesThomas Tuchel, Head Coach of England speaks to the media.

As the countdown to the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers continues, 20 national teams have already punched their tickets to the prestigious tournament. The UEFA national teams, however, are yet to secure their spots. Amid this backdrop, coach Thomas Tuchel disclosed his top four contenders for the World Cup championship. Notably, he omitted England and Portugal from his list, adding an intriguing twist to his predictions.

We will arrive as underdogs in the World Cup because we haven’t won it for decades and we will play against teams who have repeatedly won it during that time, so we need to arrive as a team otherwise we have no chance… There is Brazil, there is Argentina, Spain, France and they just did it recently,” Thomas Tuchel said, as reported by ESPN.

As surprising as his words may have been, Tuchel’s approach for England in the 2026 World Cup hinges on cultivating a robust work ethic. Historically, the nation has boasted legendary squads featuring icons like Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard, and Frank Lampard. Yet, their collective performance has often faltered due to a lack of cohesion—a sentiment echoed by Gerrard himself, who noted that individual brilliance overshadowed teamwork.

It is not unexpected for Brazil, France, Argentina, and Spain to top the list of favorites given their recent form. However, excluding Portugal from the discussion is perplexing. While they may not have a storied World Cup legacy, Cristiano Ronaldo’s squad clinched the 2016 Euro and two Nations League titles, marking it as serious contenders. Furthermore, its strategic blend of youthful talent and seasoned experience positions it as a formidable force.

Coach Thomas Tuchel speaking with his England players

Thomas Tuchel, Head Coach of England, speaks with his players.

Which national teams have already booked their spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

For the first time in history, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will expand to feature 48 national teams. The initial spots go to the host nations: the USA, Mexico, and Canada. Beyond them, only CONMEBOL teams have guaranteed their future. Meanwhile, a few teams from CAF (Confederation of African Football) and AFC (Asian Football Confederation) have also secured their places in this prestigious tournament.

Advertisement
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard slams England’s Beckham, Rooney era: ‘Egotistical losers’

see also

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard slams England’s Beckham, Rooney era: ‘Egotistical losers’

#Name
1.United States
2.Mexico
3.Canada
4.Japon
5.New Zealand
6.Iran
7.Argentina
8.Uzbekistan
9.South Korea
10.Jordan
11.Australia
12.Brazil
13.Ecuador
14.Uruguay
15.Colombia
16.Paraguay
17.Morocco
18.Tunisia
19Egypt
20.Algeria
21.Ghana
List updated up to 10/12/25

However, not all CAF and AFC national teams have their futures set. Several squads remain entangled in the qualification process, with crucial matches slated for the coming months. In UEFA’s case, the qualification round concludes on November 17, 2025; this is when many powerhouse teams are expected to clinch their spots. It’s only by March 2026, after the play-offs, that the complete roster of qualified teams will be finalized.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo misses key penalty in Portugal’s win against Ireland in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo misses key penalty in Portugal’s win against Ireland in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo stood at the spot, ready to put Portugal ahead in their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Ireland. But what happened next left thousands of fans in disbelief — and the visiting goalkeeper in glory.

Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty, but Portugal beat Ireland with a stoppage-time goal from Neves

Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty, but Portugal beat Ireland with a stoppage-time goal from Neves

Portugal defeated Ireland with a goal from Ruben Neves in the World Cup qualifiers. Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Projected lineups for Portugal vs Ireland in the World Cup qualifiers

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Projected lineups for Portugal vs Ireland in the World Cup qualifiers

Portugal face Ireland in the World Cup qualifiers, and all eyes are on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Brazil’s Ancelotti tops list of highest-paid international coaches: Where do Portugal’s Martínez and Argentina’s Scaloni rank?

Brazil’s Ancelotti tops list of highest-paid international coaches: Where do Portugal’s Martínez and Argentina’s Scaloni rank?

In a list released by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Brazil's Carlo Ancelotti is positioned as the highest-paid international coach, prompting questions where do Roberto Martinez and Lionel Scaloni rank.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo