Not Portugal or England: Thomas Tuchel reveals his top four national teams to win the 2026 World Cup

As the countdown to the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers continues, 20 national teams have already punched their tickets to the prestigious tournament. The UEFA national teams, however, are yet to secure their spots. Amid this backdrop, coach Thomas Tuchel disclosed his top four contenders for the World Cup championship. Notably, he omitted England and Portugal from his list, adding an intriguing twist to his predictions.

“We will arrive as underdogs in the World Cup because we haven’t won it for decades and we will play against teams who have repeatedly won it during that time, so we need to arrive as a team otherwise we have no chance… There is Brazil, there is Argentina, Spain, France and they just did it recently,” Thomas Tuchel said, as reported by ESPN.

As surprising as his words may have been, Tuchel’s approach for England in the 2026 World Cup hinges on cultivating a robust work ethic. Historically, the nation has boasted legendary squads featuring icons like Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard, and Frank Lampard. Yet, their collective performance has often faltered due to a lack of cohesion—a sentiment echoed by Gerrard himself, who noted that individual brilliance overshadowed teamwork.

It is not unexpected for Brazil, France, Argentina, and Spain to top the list of favorites given their recent form. However, excluding Portugal from the discussion is perplexing. While they may not have a storied World Cup legacy, Cristiano Ronaldo’s squad clinched the 2016 Euro and two Nations League titles, marking it as serious contenders. Furthermore, its strategic blend of youthful talent and seasoned experience positions it as a formidable force.

Thomas Tuchel, Head Coach of England, speaks with his players.

Which national teams have already booked their spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

For the first time in history, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will expand to feature 48 national teams. The initial spots go to the host nations: the USA, Mexico, and Canada. Beyond them, only CONMEBOL teams have guaranteed their future. Meanwhile, a few teams from CAF (Confederation of African Football) and AFC (Asian Football Confederation) have also secured their places in this prestigious tournament.

# Name 1. United States 2. Mexico 3. Canada 4. Japon 5. New Zealand 6. Iran 7. Argentina 8. Uzbekistan 9. South Korea 10. Jordan 11. Australia 12. Brazil 13. Ecuador 14. Uruguay 15. Colombia 16. Paraguay 17. Morocco 18. Tunisia 19 Egypt 20. Algeria 21. Ghana List updated up to 10/12/25

However, not all CAF and AFC national teams have their futures set. Several squads remain entangled in the qualification process, with crucial matches slated for the coming months. In UEFA’s case, the qualification round concludes on November 17, 2025; this is when many powerhouse teams are expected to clinch their spots. It’s only by March 2026, after the play-offs, that the complete roster of qualified teams will be finalized.