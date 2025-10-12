Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe breaks the silence on his relation with Cristiano Ronaldo

Kylian Mbappe has rapidly ascended from a promising talent to one of the world’s elite players. Since his 2015 debut with AS Monaco, fans and analysts have frequently likened his dynamic style to that of his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. His high-profile transfer to Real Madrid further fueled these comparisons with the legendary Portuguese forward. In a recent interview, Mbappe candidly discussed his relationship with the Spanish club’s all-time top scorer.

“Cristiano has always been a role model, an example, for me… I’m lucky to be able to talk to him. He gives me advice, helps me… He’s the number one, the biggest reference at Real Madrid. People, even now, still dream of Cristiano. He’s the best, but I want to forge my own path, and it will be historic for me and for Real Madrid. I want to do something historic with Real Madrid,” Kylian Mbappe said, via Universo Valdano.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy is quite significant, Kylian Mbappe has made an electrifying start at Real Madrid. His recent performance against Villarreal saw him notch his 40th goal in just 42 LaLiga games, echoing Ronaldo’s iconic impact. Mbappe is not just seeking to emulate the Portuguese great; he is determined to build a formidable legacy of his own, showing respect while staking his claim among the sport’s elite.

Kylian Mbappe’s impressive 2025 season start echoes advice from Cristiano

In the early stages of his career, Kylian Mbappe dazzled as a dynamic left winger, known for his speed and skill in open spaces. His time at PSG marked a transformation, honing his abilities on the right flank and elevating his performance. Despite finding the net frequently, his debut season at Real Madrid attracted criticism. However, after receiving pivotal advice from Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappe seems poised to reach new heights this season.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team’s second goal.

In an interview with Los Amigos de Edu, Cristiano Ronaldo stated, “The forward position is a bit complicated for Mbappé because he doesn’t know how to play forward… If I were Mbappé, I would play more or less like Cristiano plays forward… Because I wasn’t a forward. I got used to playing forward.”

Although we do not know if they had joint training sessions, at the start of the 2025-26 season, Kylian is reminiscent of that lethal Cristiano as center forward of Real Madrid. In just 10 games, the French star has netted 14 goals and contributed two assists, a stark contrast to his first season struggles where he clashed with Vinicius Jr as he was moving from the left wing to the front. Now, his style echoes Ronaldo’s guidance, a shift that is clearly yielding dividends.