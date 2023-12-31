The Saudi Pro League (SPL) is considering changing its rules to expand its already massive roster of A-list players to even greater heights.

The SPL has quickly become one of Asia’s most prominent leagues and continues to look at ways to grow it.

By 2024-25, the Saudi Pro League will have adopted new regulations that should bring about some exciting developments.

In a move that European teams should be worried about, the Saudi Football Federation has revealed intentions to increase foreign player quotas.

The number of spots allocated to overseas players on each club’s roster will be increased from eight to ten. There will be more wiggle space in the transfer window for the top Saudi teams.

Not only that, but it will strengthen the league’s position in the market and enhance the image of the competition. European clubs would certainly be on high alert if this happens.

Ronaldo has been the highest profile player to join the SPL

SPL change limit on foreign players

The teams participating in the past two transfer windows took full advantage of the league’s existing policy.

It allows each club to register eight players from outside Saudi Arabia for the next season. Thus, clubs from the Kingdom spent lavishly to add Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar to their rosters.

For example, Al-Ahli quickly assembled a roster of eight internationals. These included Demiral, Kessie, Mahrez, Firmino, Saint-Maximin, Ibanez, Mendy, Roger, and Veiga. On the other hand, Ronaldo plays with Sadio Mane and Aymeric Laporte in Riyadh.

It is anticipated that a 10-player cap on foreign nationals would provide more market flexibility for SPL clubs as they continue to recruit. However, this proposal needs to be confirmed first.

On matchdays, however, the league would only allow eight foreign players present. The King’s Cup and the Saudi Super Cup are the only tournaments where this regulation does not apply; any registered international players may compete in these events.

An announcement made public on Friday also revealed that the first team’s roster has been adjusted from 30 to 25 players. Also, no minimum age is required to register first-team players.

To further encourage teams to invest in potential, two players from outside Saudi Arabia who were born in 2003 or later might be enrolled.

The Federation emphasized that every club can sign a single Saudi player—born in 1998 or later—to their professional roster.

New rule aims to prevent Aboubakar’s case

As Saudi teams want to bolster their rosters with more international talent, this news couldn’t have come at a more crucial moment. They can now afford to acquire more players, especially A-listers, who will help the league become even stronger.

The pursuit of high-profile players, including Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne, has been the subject of much speculation in recent months. The clubs’ desire to showcase their top players on the world stage is plain to see.

Cases like the one involving Vincent Aboubakar will be less likely to happen in the future thanks to this new regulation. After Cristiano Ronaldo was acquired, Al-Nassr reached their maximum of eight international players. Causing the Cameroonian striker to leave the club earlier than planned.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Power Sport Images